Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s National Security Doctrine: From Ambiguity to Openness
The Blue Flag international aerial training exercise hosted by the Israel Air Force in 2017. (Adi Abu via Flickr)
Mideast Mindset
Israel
Military
national security

Israel’s National Security Doctrine: From Ambiguity to Openness

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2021

Al-Ittihad, UAE, October 23

At the present time, Israel is emerging from a state of military and strategic ambiguity to a state of publicity and clarity. After many decades in which it refused to acknowledge its possession of nuclear weapons, the Israeli government is pursuing a more open approach meant to deter its enemies. This is perhaps nowhere clearer than in Israel’s decision to host the most advanced international air training in the world, Blue Flag, at its Ovda Air Force Base, with the participation of seven different countries. The official aim of the exercise is to strengthen strategic cooperation between participating countries, develop expertise in integrating fifth-generation fighter jets into their operations, and practice involvement in multiple theaters of operation. It is clear that Israel – in the face of new changes in the Middle East, the conclusion of its peace agreements with Gulf states and the absence of real regional risks with the exception of the Iranian threat – is realigning itself strategically. For many years, Israel refused to participate in collective security agreements. Israeli soldiers weren’t even allowed to visit the naval vessels of NATO states. But things have changed. For years, Israel allowed the establishment of an American military base in its territories and even accepted its inclusion in the US Central Command alongside Arab countries. Simply put, the Israeli security establishment seems to have subscribed to the view that the only way to confront its enemies is through regional partnerships. From an approach of relying on no one but itself, Israel is slowly but surely adopting a multilateral regional approach that includes other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries. For this reason, it is unsurprising that the Israeli military called for the adoption of a new national security strategy that takes into account the magnitude of the huge changes that have occurred in the region in recent years. Israel wants to emphasize the risks and perils associated with daring to target it. Thus, it is expected that Israel will witness a controversy between those who want to achieve the gains of openness to the region by building clearer and more transparent relations with Arab countries and those who subscribe to a more “isolationist” approach when it comes to national security. Either way, Israel is in the process of revising its national security doctrine with the support of the United States and friendly countries in the Mediterranean, the Gulf and beyond. This effort will likely continue to accelerate in years to come. – Tarek Fahemy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.