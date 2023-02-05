Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Political Transformations
Over 100,000 Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for a protest against the new far-right government and its proposed judicial reforms on January 21, 2023. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Israel
judicial reforms
Binyamin Netanyahu
Protests

Israel’s Political Transformations

The Media Line Staff
02/05/2023

Al-Ittihad, UAE, February 4

Israel is witnessing a new political reality, as demonstrations continue to take place across the country. Notable new segments of the Israeli public have joined the fray, such as workers from large companies and factories, some trade unions, and former military and political figures. All of these groups are protesting a draft government amendment to the judicial system, believing that the proposed measures will affect the independence of the judiciary. The amendment calls for judges to be chosen by a joint committee of judges, lawyers and legislators, all under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice. The amendment also seeks to limit the powers of the Supreme Court, which may annul laws passed by the Knesset if they are in conflict with the state’s basic laws. The reality indicates that the current government is not weak, but rather capable of imposing security and stability. This is linked to a struggle between the executive and judicial authorities, and is exacerbated by the ongoing trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials, including his preferred interior minister, Aryeh Deri. Despite this, the government has proven to be resilient and cohesive. Israel has experienced similar events in the past, with the largest demonstration in 2012 drawing more than 450,000 participants. Its slogans called for a complete overhaul of the political system, not just the judiciary. Prime Minister Netanyahu responded professionally, forming a national task force to tackle economic issues, introduce stimulus measures and restore internal stability. Today, however, Netanyahu is attuned to the sentiment of demonstrators. Justice Minister Yariv Levin is seeking to empower the Knesset to appoint judges, with one proposal being an exception clause allowing Knesset representatives to veto a decision of the Supreme Court by a simple majority. The government is unlikely to back down despite continued protests. The Supreme Court has responded with options and solutions, as Justice Esther Hayut outlined in her recent speech. She viewed the proposed legislation as a complete undermining of the judiciary, indicating that the battle may drag on, putting the Israeli political system in danger like never before. To date, attempts to reform the political system and its institutions have not been successful. The official opposition in the Knesset lacks alternatives, and the United States is trying to step in and force both political sides to reach a compromise. But the matter must be understood in the context of a power struggle, and not in terms of real demands that can affect the stability of the three branches of government. The Israeli public will remain agitated, yet the whole situation remains linked to Netnayhau’s struggle to maintain power. –Tarek Fahmy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.