Israel’s Political Transformations

Al-Ittihad, UAE, February 4

Israel is witnessing a new political reality, as demonstrations continue to take place across the country. Notable new segments of the Israeli public have joined the fray, such as workers from large companies and factories, some trade unions, and former military and political figures. All of these groups are protesting a draft government amendment to the judicial system, believing that the proposed measures will affect the independence of the judiciary. The amendment calls for judges to be chosen by a joint committee of judges, lawyers and legislators, all under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice. The amendment also seeks to limit the powers of the Supreme Court, which may annul laws passed by the Knesset if they are in conflict with the state’s basic laws. The reality indicates that the current government is not weak, but rather capable of imposing security and stability. This is linked to a struggle between the executive and judicial authorities, and is exacerbated by the ongoing trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials, including his preferred interior minister, Aryeh Deri. Despite this, the government has proven to be resilient and cohesive. Israel has experienced similar events in the past, with the largest demonstration in 2012 drawing more than 450,000 participants. Its slogans called for a complete overhaul of the political system, not just the judiciary. Prime Minister Netanyahu responded professionally, forming a national task force to tackle economic issues, introduce stimulus measures and restore internal stability. Today, however, Netanyahu is attuned to the sentiment of demonstrators. Justice Minister Yariv Levin is seeking to empower the Knesset to appoint judges, with one proposal being an exception clause allowing Knesset representatives to veto a decision of the Supreme Court by a simple majority. The government is unlikely to back down despite continued protests. The Supreme Court has responded with options and solutions, as Justice Esther Hayut outlined in her recent speech. She viewed the proposed legislation as a complete undermining of the judiciary, indicating that the battle may drag on, putting the Israeli political system in danger like never before. To date, attempts to reform the political system and its institutions have not been successful. The official opposition in the Knesset lacks alternatives, and the United States is trying to step in and force both political sides to reach a compromise. But the matter must be understood in the context of a power struggle, and not in terms of real demands that can affect the stability of the three branches of government. The Israeli public will remain agitated, yet the whole situation remains linked to Netnayhau’s struggle to maintain power. –Tarek Fahmy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)