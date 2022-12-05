Jobs Will Become Extinct and Professions Will Disappear

El-Watan, Egypt, November 30

The scene of delivery guys flocking in the streets on motorbikes has become known to all of us. They park their vehicles and knock on doors carrying and delivering products ordered online. And yet, not a single day passes by, without a dozen people approaching my vehicle’s window at a red light, offering to sell an iron, mobile phone, laptop, makeup or other goodies. This begs the obvious question: Over the course of the next decade, what will brick and mortar stores and shops sell? What will be the fate of their employees? This might be a disturbing and painful question, but it is a very realistic one nonetheless. The entire world is discussing and reviewing the jobs that will become extinct and the professions that will disappear. There are reports that, by 2030, many jobs will disappear due to the progress made in artificial intelligence. For example, we are likely to see the driver profession disappear from the world. Whether we’re talking about taxi drivers, bus drivers or truck drivers, all of these roles will be replaced by autonomous self-driving vehicles. These vehicles will be cheaper, safer and more efficient to run. Other professions that likely will be affected are travel agents, data entry worker, and personal assistants – all will be replaced by technology. At the same time, new jobs will emerge. Specialties like mobile app developers, virtual reality specialists, drone pilots and social media managers will become increasingly popular due to technological advances. Jobs that require strong communication skills and leadership qualities also will be essential, as technology becomes more automated. Jobs such as lawyers or engineers may become more common in the future. By 2030, it is expected that about 40% of jobs could face some form of automation. Therefore, countries must start adapting and preparing for the future labor market by changing their training and education models and focusing on the jobs of the future. – Khaled Montaser (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)