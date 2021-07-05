June 30, the Epic of a People and the Salvation of a Nation

Al-Ahram, Egypt, July 1

Every nation has defining moments that shape its fate and destiny. For Egypt, July 3, 2013 was one of those moments. On that day, the Egyptian army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, managed to salvage Egypt from the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood; a terrorist gang that sought to destroy everything civilized about our country in order to wreak havoc and strengthen itself at the expense of the Egyptian people. When President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought an end to the rule of Mohamed Morsi, and announced that the Supreme Constitutional Court would manage the country’s affairs until early presidential elections could be held, joyful celebrations erupted across Egypt. The Egyptian people took to the streets and began chanting, singing and dancing. They filled up the public squares and the sidewalks. They felt as if Egypt were reborn. They knew that their country could restore its civilization, freedom, prestige, strength and respect. The year in which the Brotherhood ruled Egypt was a dark year for our country. It became clear to everyone that the Brotherhood seized power and acted as though it would remain in power for hundreds of years. The Brotherhood revealed its true face to the Egyptian people. It made it clear that it would betray all morals or values for the sake of power. We also must not overlook the role of Egyptian women, who rose up to preserve their rights that the Brotherhood repeatedly sought to eliminate. Following the treachery and conspiracy committed by the Brotherhood against the homeland, we finally saw the establishment of a competent government that is capable of running the country. In the years that passed since, Egypt under President Sisi entered an era of unprecedented reform and development. President Sisi achieved what no other president before him managed to achieve. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and appreciation for President Sisi, who saved our country from collapse and valiantly served as our nation’s protector and watchful guard. Under his leadership, we are once again happy to chant: long live Egypt, long live Egypt, long live Egypt. –Marwa Altobji (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)