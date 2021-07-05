Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
June 30, the Epic of a People and the Salvation of a Nation
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, pictured here in 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Mindset
Abdel al-Fattah el-Sisi
Egypt
Mohamed Morsi
Muslim Brotherhood

June 30, the Epic of a People and the Salvation of a Nation

The Media Line Staff
07/05/2021

Al-Ahram, Egypt, July 1

Every nation has defining moments that shape its fate and destiny. For Egypt, July 3, 2013 was one of those moments. On that day, the Egyptian army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, managed to salvage Egypt from the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood; a terrorist gang that sought to destroy everything civilized about our country in order to wreak havoc and strengthen itself at the expense of the Egyptian people. When President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought an end to the rule of Mohamed Morsi, and announced that the Supreme Constitutional Court would manage the country’s affairs until early presidential elections could be held, joyful celebrations erupted across Egypt. The Egyptian people took to the streets and began chanting, singing and dancing. They filled up the public squares and the sidewalks. They felt as if Egypt were reborn. They knew that their country could restore its civilization, freedom, prestige, strength and respect. The year in which the Brotherhood ruled Egypt was a dark year for our country. It became clear to everyone that the Brotherhood seized power and acted as though it would remain in power for hundreds of years. The Brotherhood revealed its true face to the Egyptian people. It made it clear that it would betray all morals or values for the sake of power. We also must not overlook the role of Egyptian women, who rose up to preserve their rights that the Brotherhood repeatedly sought to eliminate. Following the treachery and conspiracy committed by the Brotherhood against the homeland, we finally saw the establishment of a competent government that is capable of running the country. In the years that passed since, Egypt under President Sisi entered an era of unprecedented reform and development. President Sisi achieved what no other president before him managed to achieve. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and appreciation for President Sisi, who saved our country from collapse and valiantly served as our nation’s protector and watchful guard. Under his leadership, we are once again happy to chant: long live Egypt, long live Egypt, long live Egypt. –Marwa Altobji (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.