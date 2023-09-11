Kuwait Suffers From the Octopus of Corruption

Al Rai, Kuwait, September 6

The octopus has eight tentacles arranged around its mouth, their inner surfaces furnished with powerful suction cups that it uses to grip its prey, immobilizing it before pulling it into its maw. Unfortunately, corruption has become pervasive in everyday life in Kuwait. The frequent high-profile corruption cases reported in recent times have caused widespread concern within Kuwaiti society. Citizens are outraged and are filled with apprehension about the future of their nation. It seems as though a nefarious octopus of corruption has infiltrated many public institutions, threatening to devour them all. There is no denying that corruption is a pervasive problem in Kuwait. This includes nepotism, bribes, and unethical activity that circumvents the laws. According to the International Monetary Fund, Kuwaitis are the most likely group among Gulf Arabs to resort to such activity in order to gain employment in public sector positions and influence the unlawful distribution of government-controlled agricultural land. Another common corrupt practice is the falsification of doctoral qualifications by officials and academics. Furthermore, some people take advantage of disability allowances falsely acquired in order to receive financial assistance from the government. Illegal labor trafficking is also a widely observed form of corruption. On top of that, certain social media users are being investigated for receiving millions of dollars via suspicious money laundering operations, exacerbating Kuwait’s reputation as a potential hotspot for these activities. Investigations related to these claims have taken place in over 20 government entities, including the Social Insurance Department, the Interior Ministry, the Army Fund, the Ports and Petrochemical Industries Corporation, defense procurement, oil companies, the National Assembly, the Zakat House, and other organizations. Does the root of corruption lie in the greed for wealth, the abuse of authority, the lack of punishment, or the influence of those in positions of power? Where should the government step in to uproot this insidious menace? —Bahija Behbehani (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)