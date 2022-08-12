Lapid Is Like an Elephant in a China Shop

Ma’ariv, Israel, August 3

Yair Lapid is personally responsible for the change in Israel’s policy toward Russia and the serious consequences that this adventurous change has brought. He boasted that by doing this he was “putting himself on the right side of history,” but his behavior indicates ignorance of the history of the Russian nation in the 20th century. Given the events that took place in the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944, no foreign policy other than that promoted by former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vis-à-vis Russia is defensible. Netanyahu, with his extensive education and knowledge of the international arena on the eve of World War II and until today, succeeded in gaining the sympathy of the Russian government, thus opening up Israel’s possibilities to maintain strategic options against our enemies who are aligned with Iran. Netanyahu maintained Israel’s northern border safe and quiet thanks to his correct strategy in his personal relationship with Putin. Lapid, on the other hand, is like an elephant in a china shop. Unfortunately, when compared to Russia, Israel is more of a calf than an elephant, and Lapid, with his childish adventurism, continues to endanger our relations with Russia – the only regional power today able to hurt us severely. In the eyes of the Russians, the silence of Lapid, who didn’t even bother picking up the phone and calling Putin, is ungrateful and provocative behavior against a superpower. What’s more, the personal relations between Putin and Netanyahu were excellent and optimal from the point of view of the State of Israel. When Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, who was the chief rabbi of Moscow for 33 years, was recently asked about the future of Israeli-Russian relations he replied: “It depends on both sides. There has been no direct contact between Putin and Lapid since the prime minister of Israel stepped into office, which is extremely concerning.” Lapid doesn’t understand that his silence isn’t seen in Russia as pro-Western diplomacy, but rather as an anti-Russian provocation, akin to a small declaration of war. If Lapid fails to understand this, he doesn’t deserve to be prime minister. Even before that, Lapid hurt our relations with Poland after he delivered a defiant speech against the current government in Warsaw. What will happen if Russia increases the sanctions against Israel due to Lapid’s stupidity? If, God forbid, the possibility to maintain strategic cooperation with Iran will be prevented? Who will be responsible for this if not Lapid? It seems that the Israeli premier doesn’t have enough knowledge to manage the country with the special wisdom required of senior public figures in the special circumstances that we live in. In the 20th century, Russia went through a tremendous trauma that cost it 27 million victims: In June 1941, it was attacked by the German Army in Leningrad in the north, Moscow in the center, and Ukraine in the south. This happened despite the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, which was concluded about two years earlier. Most Ukrainians sided with the German occupier, and even today there are Nazi organizations in Ukraine. The pogroms against the Jews in Ukraine were stopped only thanks to Russia’s victory. It shouldn’t be forgotten that the statue of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, perhaps the greatest exterminator of the Jews in Europe until Hitler, is a national statue in Ukraine. In light of these things, it seems as if Lapid’s policy isn’t really a policy but rather a childish tantrum intended only to glorify his name. –Aharon Papo (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)