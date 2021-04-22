Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon First!
Mideast Mindset
Lebanon
UNRWA
United States
Biden administration
Israel
Iran
Hizbullah

Lebanon First!

The Media Line Staff
04/22/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, April 18

Since his election, and before he even completed 100 days of grace in office, US President Joe Biden has made decisions concerning us and our region that have raised some serious questions. He increasingly seems like a politician who seeks to erase what his predecessor in office accomplished, and not as a statesman with an orderly political plan. For example, Biden decided to renew financial assistance to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the Palestinian refugee organization, as if he didn’t know about the organization’s troubled past and ongoing relations with terrorist groups in Gaza. After all, its very existence perpetuates a problem instead of solving it. The decision of the president of the United States begs the question: How does an organization like UNRWA, whose leader is suspected of corruption and whose existence perpetuates a problem instead of solving it, receive preferential treatment over far more pressing needs? Indeed, there are dangerous issues that could ignite the Middle East. Lebanon is in the process of economic, social, and political disintegration. Inside of it is a monster that is working to convert it into an Iranian statelet. If achieved, this disintegration will cause a severe crisis — not just locally but also regionally. And then the United States will be forced to intervene. So why not invest efforts now in rescuing Lebanon instead of rescuing an organization whose very right to exist is questionable? The only actor that can save Lebanon is the United States. Russia lacks this ability. The Egyptian foreign minister and the deputy secretary-general of the Arab League recently met with Lebanese figures to stop this alarming disintegration. The talks show that the Arab League, including Egypt, is seeking to prevent Iran from realizing, through Hizbullah, its plot in Lebanon. And the president of the United States gives priority to UNRWA. The United States must act quickly in Lebanon and it has the ability to do so. It could propose an economic emergency plan in exchange for halting Hizbullah’s precision weapons program. It could bring Lebanon to the table with Israel to demarcate the maritime border between the two nations, which would generate large revenues for the Lebanese treasury. It could strengthen those who oppose Iranian activity. The United States could threaten sanctions if Lebanon does not agree to all of these. France, the Arab League, most of the Gulf states, and most of the ethnic communities in Lebanon, with the exception of the Shiites, support the removal of Lebanon from regional conflicts and the rescue of nations from collapse. So why does President Biden prefer UNRWA instead of Lebanon first? –Itzhak Levanon, former Israeli Ambassador to Egypt (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.