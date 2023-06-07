Lebanon’s Path Forward Might Be Dependent on Hizbullah

Nidaa Al Watan, Lebanon, June 2

It was far from easy for President Macron to hear from Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the head of Lebanon’s Maronite Church, that most of the country’s Christian population opposed the appointment of a joint candidate with Hizbullah for the presidency. Macron must have been disappointed when his initiative to nominate Suleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement, fell short of success, yet he was wise enough to encourage the country to press ahead with seeking a consensus. When French interests are set aside, the goal of avoiding an indefinite political impasse is admirable. Moreover, Macron showed no qualms in defending Frangieh as the only viable option who had “passed Hizbullah’s test.” This kind of political realism may work for a superpower like France, but the recent protests in Lebanon have revealed a growing sentiment of desperation amongst citizens to free themselves from a corrupted elite, as well as to no longer be victim to threats and intimidations. Perhaps Macron was justified in his worry about the potential long-term damage caused by an extended vacancy in the premiership, which would only exacerbate Lebanon’s economic woes. Obstruction resulting from Hizbullah ran deep—considerably beyond the two-and-a-half-year wait for Michel Aoun’s inauguration as president—forming crippling delays in the establishment of government and constitutional institutions. However, Macron’s warning to Patriarch Al-Rahi of the dangers of attempting to convene a “founding conference”—driven by Hizbullah with an aim of threatening the security of Christians’ position in the state—appears to be based on a lack of appreciation for the fragility of Lebanese society and politics. It represents an attempt to absolve France of historical responsibility towards Christians in the hope of absolving its sense of guilt. This calls for two things. First, Hizbullah appears to be prioritizing its own influence over the Lebanese political scene with the complicity of Christian officials. Secondly, many Christians are no longer afraid of a potential Hizbullah-organized constituent conference as the current system has failed to protect them and they want a new political framework that grants them security, prevents their children from leaving Lebanon, and ensures their quality of life. Moreover, Hizbullah is achieving domination of the government apparatus without the need to overtly declare that it is furthering Shiite interests. The election of a consensual president in Lebanon may be a welcome surprise for Lebanon. This president may be able to make a serious attempt to reestablish the state by implementing the Taif Agreement and breaking free from the vacuum of the old system. In order to ensure civil peace and preserve the rights of Lebanese citizens, a constituent conference should be held to discuss practical ways to break away from the archaic, centralized political structure of the “old” Lebanon. Such a move could perhaps provide a clearer path for the future of Lebanon. —Bechara Charbel (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)