Lebanon’s Talent for Wasting Crises

Nida Al Watan, Lebanon, June 7

Nothing is more dangerous than wasting opportunities except wasting crises, and Lebanon has mastered both. For decades, the country has allowed political, financial, and militia interests to squander moments that might have produced real change.

Today, the latest opportunity for national recovery remains exposed to attack from every direction. The central obstacle remains Hezbollah’s weapons. Although the government eventually declared the group’s military activities outside the law and endorsed the principle of state control over arms, implementation has been delayed, diluted, and transformed into an open-ended process.

Yet Hezbollah and Iran have never concealed their intention to preserve those weapons indefinitely, presenting them not as a temporary reality but as a permanent feature of Lebanon’s political landscape. The result has been the transformation of Lebanon from a traditional buffer state into a forward operating arena for Iran’s regional confrontation with Israel and, more recently, with the United States.

This shift has brought destruction, displacement, renewed occupation in the south, and the erosion of the state’s authority over decisions of war and peace. The same inability to confront reality has defined Lebanon’s economic collapse. The ruling class squandered a historic opportunity to use the financial crisis as a catalyst for reform, failed to distribute losses fairly, and blocked even modest efforts to restore stolen savings to ordinary citizens.

Lebanon has endured civil wars, foreign occupations, Syrian domination, Iranian influence, constitutional breakdowns, and repeated political crises, yet each lesson has been discarded rather than absorbed. The tragedy is not merely external interference but an internal system unwilling to break with the past and remarkably skilled at sabotaging the future.

Fear of a bad outcome has repeatedly led Lebanon toward an even worse one, and unless that pattern changes, the country risks wasting yet another crisis without producing a solution.

Rafiq Khoury (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)