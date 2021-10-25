Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Limiting Misinformation and ‘Fake News’
Mideast Mindset
fake news

Limiting Misinformation and ‘Fake News’

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2021

Al-Nahar, Lebanon, October 20

It seems only as of late did the world discover the perils of technology companies in general, and social media platforms in particular. Of course, these platforms have been omnipresent in our lives for the past quarter of a century. We must remember that social media platforms are what unleashed the protests in Lebanon, leading to the current political situation we are witnessing today. Only three years ago, the Lebanese government proposed to impose a tax on WhatsApp messages, but the Lebanese public, which is addicted to the mobile app, protested en masse. A few weeks ago, a storm erupted in the United States over the behavior of Facebook and its affiliates. This coincided with a temporary shutdown of the platform due to a technical problem experienced in its global infrastructure. Of course, the problem isn’t just with the platforms themselves; the problem is also with human behavior which enables risky and unhealthy behavior on these platforms. Arab culture, in particular, is prone to the propagation of fake news and misinformation, due to widespread belief in myths and conspiracy theories, coupled with ignorance. Today, international studies tell us that the prevalence of depression and the tendency of young people to commit suicide all come from those methods that are difficult to control or even monitor on social media. Educators and community leaders stand idly by as our youth are deluged by widespread lies that surround them on a daily basis. Meanwhile, these companies are well aware of the damage they cause to children and teens, but remain oblivious to these dangers since they profit from them. It seems like US legislators will finally address this loophole by holding the social media platforms liable for the content posted in their channels. The European Union may very well follow America’s footsteps on this front. However, it remains highly unlikely that anyone in the Arab world will implement the kind of supervision and ethical monitoring needed to limit fake news. Sadly, there is very little, if any, awareness of this issue in our society and our politicians simply don’t seem to care. – Mohammed Al-Rumaihi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.