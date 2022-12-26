Lionel Messi Isn’t Just a Good Player; He’s Also a Good Human

El-Watan, Egypt, December 23

Lionel Messi isn’t just an incredible soccer player; but he’s also an incredible person. He is a generous benefactor and philanthropist. His charitable track record speaks for itself: He made a huge donation of $1 million to a hospital clinic in Catalonia and a health center in Argentina during the COVID-19 pandemic. Messi also participated in many campaigns during the pandemic to highlight the importance of quarantining and washing hands to avoid the spread of the virus. His foundation has made donations to a wide range of charitable organizations and causes. In 2019, the Leo Messi Foundation donated $218,000 to UNICEF projects in Kenya. Earlier that year, Messi was selected as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, along with other notable celebrities like David Beckham and Shakira. In his role as a UNICEF ambassador, Messi volunteered in areas affected by natural disasters, poverty and disease. He has gone out of his way to advocate for better health care and education. For example, when the Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Hospital hoped to open a new department specializing in the treatment of children with cancer, Messi joined the campaign in an effort to raise awareness of the cause. After raising around 27 million euros, Messi personally funded the last 3 million euros out of his own pocket to hit the campaign goal. He then attended the groundbreaking ceremony that marked the beginning of the construction project. Messi said at the time: “It is a very happy moment for me, it is extraordinary to be part of this project and to see it become a reality … I want to thank everyone who worked to make this possible!” Messi also visited Haiti after the devastating earthquake it suffered in 2010. He shifted his busy schedule in order to make the visit just six months after the island nation suffered one of its deadliest natural disasters. Messi visited a camp known as Carrefour Air, which was home to some 50,000 Haitians who were made homeless by the earthquake. He spent time with families and children in the camp as well as with UNICEF staff, learning what they were doing to help the country. Messi also took the time to meet the Argentine forces stationed in the country as part of the United Nations Stabilization Mission. Messi was born in the small town of Rosario in Argentina and has often used his wealth to help the city. Back in 2013, Messi is believed to have donated around 650,000 euros to renovate a local hospital. But this wasn’t the only time he made donations in his hometown. In 2020, after he discovered that hospitals in the region were suffering from an acute shortage of ventilators, he donated 50 devices to hospitals in the region in an attempt to help them deal with COVID patients. Messi’s own experiences and struggles with stunted growth have been reported on a lot. His parents sometimes struggled to pay for his treatment before he moved to Barcelona. In 2012, Messi encountered a 12-year-old boy with the same developmental deficiency from which he had suffered as a kid. The boy also wanted to become a soccer player but, like Messi, he came from a family that was struggling to pay his medical bills. It comes as no surprise that the boy’s story resonated with the Argentine star, and he offered to pay the child’s medical bills until he turned 18. In 2016, news spread of a 5-year-old Afghan boy named Mortada Ahmadi, after his brother posted a photo on Facebook depicting Mortada wearing a blue and white striped shirt-shaped plastic bag with Messi’s name and number written on the back. The viral photo caught Messi’s attention and he sent the kid a signed Argentine jersey with his name and number on the back. But when Barcelona visited Doha to play a friendly match against Al-Ahly, the club took it a step further and brought the boy out to meet his idol. Mortada was invited to walk on the field with the team, and even participated in team photos. The young boy also was photographed embracing the champion in the tunnel before the start of the match. In 2017, the Leo Messi Foundation made a large donation to UNICEF to install 20 new classrooms in Tartous and Damascus. This allowed 1,600 war-affected Syrian children to return to school. UNICEF issued a statement thanking Messi’s charity: “More than 60% of the children attending these schools have been displaced from their homes because of the fighting.” When the Paris Saint-Germain star married his wife, the couple asked their friends and family not to buy them gifts. Instead, they asked that guests donate the money to a charity of their choice, including the Leo Messi Foundation, to enable him to continue to improve the lives of others. – Khaled Montaser (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)