Money, Gifts, and Subsidies

Al Qabas, Kuwait, December 29

Two international standardized exams – the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) and the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) – are the best tools for assessing and monitoring trends in student achievement. All countries of the world participate in these assessments, especially for students in the fourth and eighth grades, or the fifth and ninth. In the most recent ranking published by these organizations, Kuwait ranked 77 out of 157 countries, placing it at the bottom of the list of Gulf countries, and lagging behind countries that are far less developed and rich. Kuwait also ranked 103rd out of 140 countries in the quality of primary education, as well as 88th in overall quality of higher education and training, 99th in mathematics and science education, and 86th in school management, according to the World Economic Forum. In the Global Competitiveness Report from 2015, Kuwait ranked 84th in terms of employee training, 81st in terms of internet connectivity in schools, and 112th in terms of specialized training services. Education expenditures in Kuwait, as a percentage of gross domestic product, reached 6.6% in 2020, the highest among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which spent an average of 4.8% on education. This is a really sad reality, especially if we know that nearly 70% of the education budget in Kuwait goes to cover administrative expenses, and only 30% goes to actual instruction. What the “overwhelming and sane” majority do not know is that without distinguished education, a country cannot flourish, or have good medicine, good roads, acceptable morals, a secured future, sufficient jobs, decent housing, a serious government, respectable schools, and many other things. These sad scores are a result of a huge amount of governmental negligence over several decades. And yet, we haven’t heard a single reaction from those in academia who are well aware of the problems with education in the country but choose to join hands with our nation’s dark forces to legislate absurd laws. The reason for our decline in all indices, and the continuation of political crises, lies in the mismanagement of government funds, despite the availability of all the ingredients for success. But these representatives and other officials also know very well that proper administration will hinder their interests and will stop their constituents from supporting them. In short, law and order aren’t in their best interest. It is unfortunate that the “overwhelming majority” of the nation does not care much about the lack of good roads, does not care about the level of education, is not preoccupied with the ruin of government administration, and is not disturbed by the lack of jobs, housing, and security. Rather, they only want more cash benefits and an increase in salaries, gifts, and subsidies. –Ahmed Al-Sarraf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)