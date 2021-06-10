Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu is Convinced That He Deserves Power. It’s Time For Him to Step Aside.
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on April 20, 2021. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
Mideast Mindset
Binyamin Netanyahu
left-wing
Naftali Bennett

Netanyahu is Convinced That He Deserves Power. It’s Time For Him to Step Aside.

The Media Line Staff
06/10/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, June 3

A new curse word has entered our vocabulary: “leftist.” Anyone who holds left-wing positions is a criminal, and a left-wing party is not a legitimate party. This is the gospel that is coming out of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. Unfortunately, there are too many Israelis who subscribe to this gospel. But when I come to think of it, this curse word isn’t actually all that new. Almost a generation ago, Benjamin Netanyahu whispered in a loud voice that echoed in the distance to the old Rabbi [Yitzhak] Kadouri: “The leftists have forgotten what it means to be Jewish.” Today, he accuses Naftali Bennett, a clear and devout right-winger, that things he said are nothing more than “nonsense meant to deceive right-wing voters, steal their votes, and move them to the left.” Simply put, Bennett is, God forbid, a leftist. And when, as I write these lines, I see minister Miri Regev appear on the television screen bursting into unstoppable speech, I know that Bennett’s fate is doomed – he’s a real leftist. Ask the minister. The truth is that the Israeli left, which has become a derogatory term, played a crucial role in the establishment of Israel. It is the Labor movement that pursued the settlement of the land, revived the desert land, formed a military and built political institutions.  Yes, right-wing bodies, such as the Etzel and Lehi undergrounds, contributed considerably to the expulsion of the British forces from the country, but the left was the most dominant force in the campaign for Jewish independence. Allow us to return to Prime Minister Netanyahu. He has been in his position for about 15 years, more than any other prime minister before him, including David Ben-Gurion. Clearly, he is having a hard time saying goodbye to his throne. To him, it is a non-perishable role. He clings to it with all his might. Netanyahu is convinced that he, and only he, deserves power. He isn’t willing to part ways with it. He tries to offer heads of various parties a rotation for the premiership, but no one believes him anymore. All in all, the time has come to say to Netanyahu: Your time is passed, you must move on. Then, the new government must turn to passing one of its most important bills: a law limiting a prime minister’s candidacy to a maximum of two terms in office. – Avraham Tirosh (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.