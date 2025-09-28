New Hope for Diabetics

El Watan, Egypt, September 23

Dr. Osama Hamdy, the acclaimed Egyptian physician at Harvard who consistently educates the public on medical breakthroughs, particularly in diabetes, has delivered a message of hope to Egyptian diabetics, many of whom have long been misled by herbalists and peddlers of false cures. A new revolution is on the horizon for diabetics worldwide, and Dr. Hamdy declares that four groundbreaking drugs are set to completely transform the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In a fierce global race among pharmaceutical companies, research has been completed on four novel medications that promise to redefine treatment standards. For the first time, we are seeing drugs capable of reducing body weight by up to 30%—surpassing even weight-loss surgery—and lowering cumulative blood sugar levels by 2.2%, a record unmatched by any current therapy. All four are awaiting approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, with authorization expected in early 2026, setting the stage for a new era in diabetes and obesity management.

The first is retatrutide, a triple-action drug that curbs appetite and boosts calorie burning by stimulating the body’s glucagon receptors. Clinical trials show an average weight loss of 24% in obese patients, reaching 28.5% in women, while diabetic patients experienced reductions in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) of up to 2.2%. Remarkably, 70% of obese participants using the drug for 48 weeks shed more than 20% of their weight, nearly half lost over 25%, and a quarter lost more than 30% for the first time—results far beyond those achieved through bariatric surgery.

The second is CagriSema, a dual-hormone treatment combining semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, with an amylin analog secreted by pancreatic cells. Both components suppress appetite and improve blood sugar control, but unlike other medications, CagriSema preserves muscle mass and even supports memory, concentration, and brain function. Obese patients lost an average of 22.7% of their weight, while type 2 diabetics saw reductions of 15.7%, with a cumulative drop in blood sugar of about 1.5%.

The third is orforglipron, the first nonhormonal oral medication to mimic the effects of the hormones found in drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Its chemical structure allows for low production costs and raises the possibility of combining it with diabetes treatments in a single pill. After 72 weeks, obese patients lost an average of 12.4% of their weight, with 30% shedding more than 15%. Cumulative blood sugar dropped by 1.8%, 75% of patients reached levels below 6.5%, and a quarter achieved levels under 5.7%—the normal range.

The fourth is oral semaglutide, the same hormone used in Ozempic but taken as a high-dose pill rather than an injection. Unlike the current oral version, Rybelsus, which tops out at 14 mg, this new 50 mg dose delivers a 13.6% reduction in weight for obese patients, with 30% losing more than 20% of their body weight. Other promising drugs remain in development, including MariTide, a once-monthly injection that could cut weight by up to 20%, and bimagrumab, which uniquely reduces body fat by 20.3% while increasing muscle mass. We are on the brink of an unprecedented medical revolution in weight loss and diabetes control, with a relentless scientific race underway to end type 2 diabetes. While these medications may present unforeseen challenges, clinical studies so far indicate that side effects are generally manageable and well-tolerated. Industry analysts predict sales of these treatments will soar to $85 billion by 2026 and $150 billion by 2030. Welcome to the future of science and the extraordinary possibilities it offers, including in Egypt.

Khaled Montaser (Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)