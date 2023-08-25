Donate
Mideast Mindset
Egypt
high school baccalaureate exams
perfect score
educational reform
university specialization

No More Perfect Scores on Baccalaureate Exams

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2023

Al-Ahram, Egypt, August 17

A few weeks ago, the Education Ministry announced the results of the high school baccalaureate exams with overwhelming joy. To the surprise of many, for the third year in a row, not a single graduate obtained a perfect score of 100% on the exams. Though the highest score attained this year was 99.8%, it is a welcome change that the full mark is no longer considered achievable. Prior to this, it was not uncommon for Egyptian students to achieve a perfect score of 100% by taking on extra subjects or getting help from their school. Such practices had drawn the ire of some as they did not put Egypt in a prestigious scientific position, but instead painted it as a country where most students are lagging compared to the few “geniuses” who could get a perfect score. The announcement of this year’s results signals the end of this absurd practice, providing a much-needed boost to our students. It is clear that the current state of education in many countries, including Egypt, is far from ideal. All high school graduates should have the right to choose the type of future they want and find the university and specialization that best fits their ambitions. —Abdel Monem Said (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

