Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Once Again, Women Don’t Have a Seat at the Table
Mideast Mindset
exclusion of women
Journalism
war
Operation Guardian of the Walls

Once Again, Women Don’t Have a Seat at the Table

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, May 24

Israel has never excelled at empowering women or putting them in positions of power, including on television. During the most recent Gaza operation, this trend broke an all-time record. Like in every other war, male generals took over Israel’s TV studios, and with them a battery of military reporters, military representatives, and military commentators – the overwhelming majority of whom were men. Meanwhile, women were left to be “victims” and only brought onto air to discuss the damages inflicted upon their neighborhoods or communities. The truth is that the asymmetry we’re witnessing on television is merely a product of the asymmetry that exists in society at large. The military leadership lacks women, major companies lack women, public organizations lack women, and our political system lacks women. Make no mistake: While women are those being ostracized, the resulting problem is one affecting both men and women. After all, Israel’s most important decisions are often made without any input from women despite the fact that women bring unique perspectives to the table, are able to think outside the box, and are proven to be more attentive than their male counterparts. It’s time we all realize just how dangerous this situation is. Women deserve to have their voices heard, not as a favor; but because it’s the right and beneficial thing to do for everyone. The images of cabinet rooms filled with men should be an embarrassment to us all. We are all ultimately paying the price for this groupthink. –Irit Rosenblum (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.