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Planning as a Culture, Not a Document
A woman walks past a giant billboard reading 'The Strait of Hormuz remains closed' at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 12, 2026. (ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

Planning as a Culture, Not a Document

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2026

Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 7

War, despite all its destruction, has revived an essential question: Is planning simply a government exercise, or should it become a societal culture? There is a profound difference between states producing strategic plans and societies cultivating a planning mindset rooted in foresight and anticipation.

Official strategies may provide direction, but communities thrive only when individuals and institutions develop the habit of looking ahead, recognizing emerging risks, and preparing for change before it arrives. A society that loses its capacity to anticipate events becomes reactive, constantly surprised by developments it should have seen coming.

The current regional turmoil has highlighted the limits of viewing planning as a government responsibility alone. Most people naturally plan for careers, finances, and family life, yet genuine foresight requires something deeper: the ability to understand how present decisions shape future realities.

Such thinking cannot be created solely through formal education. It emerges from a broader culture that values critical thinking, responsibility, and an awareness of how social, economic, and political developments interact. The challenges facing the region should prompt a reassessment of development priorities, educational systems, and national strategies.

More importantly, they should strengthen two complementary forms of awareness: individual responsibility and collective responsibility. The first reminds citizens of their role within society; the second reinforces the importance of social stability, security, and economic resilience. Together they form the foundation of any successful long-term project.

Strategic thinking is not always loud or dramatic. Sometimes it reveals itself through restraint, patience, and a willingness to prioritize long-term outcomes over immediate reactions. Planning is not merely a document stored in government offices. It is a mindset, a culture, and a way of understanding the future.

Societies that embrace it will be better equipped to navigate uncertainty, withstand crises, and shape their own destiny rather than simply react to events imposed upon them.

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Mashary Al-Naim (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

 

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