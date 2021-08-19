Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Biden’s Dangerous Initiative Must Be Confronted
The US Consulate Building on Agron Street in central Jerusalem could be used as a US consulate to the Palestinians. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Mindset
Joe Biden
Consulate
Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump

President Biden’s Dangerous Initiative Must Be Confronted

The Media Line Staff
08/19/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, August 16

As a countermove to former US President Donald Trump, who moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem and thus recognized it as the capital of the Jewish State of Israel, President Joe Biden is going in the opposite direction: he wants to reestablish the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, a move that means recognizing the Arabs’ political interest in the city itself. This is a foolish attempt to turn history back and push Israel into a state of eternal war over its capital city. This is what Biden, a member of the Democratic Party and who served as Obama’s vice president, is doing. In my view, Biden is another version of Obama, the man who trampled on true American liberalism and sanctified the slogan “political correctness” that gives preference to those who did not really build America, but to immigrants. This put an end to the innocent liberalism that focused on freedom of opinion and religion, and launched a shocking takeover of so-called “progressive” opinions. It reminds me of Lenin and Stalin’s Communist Party practices, when thinking differently from the regime’s political views became a criminal offense. The world today is amazed at the new America, which seems to be punishing those who dare to express positions that are different from the political correctness dictated by the left. The depletion of the spirit in America – as Professor Allan Bloom defined it – endangers freedom of opinion and speech, and Zionism is the first to suffer, as always happens with global antisemitism that pervades and takes shape, but remains antisemitic. This is what is happening now with regard to Jerusalem. As we all know, Democratic President Harry Truman was the first to recognize the State of Israel as the state of the Jews returning to their ancestral homeland after 2000 years of forced exile. When, in 1956, Nasser closed the Suez Canal and declared its nationalization, the State of Israel was forced to join forces with France and Britain in a war to reopen the canal. In his memoir published many years later, Truman recounted the war and claimed that President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Secretary of State John Foster Dulles’ decision to ignore Israel’s security was a “scam.” He concluded by saying: “George Marshall and I didn’t care what the Arabs would think or say. Unlike the Democrat Harry Truman, who saw the return of the Jewish people to their homeland as binding to America, Biden is moving in the direction of Obama’s legacy toward Israel. Biden seeks to send a message to the world that Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital. What would the great Democrat Biden have said if Israel had opened an embassy or consulate in Washington, designated specifically for the Mexican or Cuban population living in the United States? Wouldn’t the New York Times immediately attack the Israeli government for provoking the United States? The intention of the Biden administration is clearly a provocation against the State of Israel. In pursuing this decision, Biden is proving that he is following in the footsteps of his predecessor. It seems that Biden’s intention is to Arabize Jerusalem by demanding that a Palestinian mission be opened within it. This is an intention that is not appropriate for a historical and strategic ally of the State of Israel. It is to be hoped that our prime minister and foreign minister will succeed in convincing Biden to abandon the idea. If they fail to do so, they must immediately resign and announce new elections to give Netanyahu a chance to succeed, as he has previously succeeded in convincing President Trump and Congress. – Aharon Papu (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.