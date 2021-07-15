Protecting Truth During Tension

Reconstruction of Gaza Is Moving Toward the Unknown
A Palestinian man walks amid the destruction in central Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (Hazem Albaz/The Media Line)
Mideast Mindset
Gaza Strip
reconstruction
Hamas
West

Reconstruction of Gaza Is Moving Toward the Unknown

The Media Line Staff
07/15/2021

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, July 8

I highly doubt that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will actually take place given the extent of damage inflicted upon it in recent years. The Strip’s buildings, houses, and health infrastructure have all sustained comprehensive damage during the recent round of aggression. The balance of power between Israel and the armed militias in Gaza is asymmetrical, and 11 days of painful Israeli strikes were enough to wreak havoc in the Gaza Strip. And while the international community spoke passionately about a cease-fire that would be followed by a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction effort, not a single Western government seems concerned with the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip today. If the Palestinian leadership were wiser, it would have accepted any aid offered to the people of Gaza. However, the Hamas leadership remains intransigent in its positions and has therefore turned down foreign aid that might undermine its authority. Consequently, our brothers and sisters in Gaza continue to suffer. Hamas, and like it, the Islamic Jihad, have made repeated miscalculations in their repeated military confrontations with the Israeli enemy. These mistakes have turned Gaza into a failed state, especially since Hamas’ 2007 armed takeover of the Strip. In light of the growing international isolation of Hamas, the poor internal relations between the Palestinian factions, and the Arab’s world preoccupation with other geopolitical issues, there remains very little eagerness and enthusiasm to support Gaza reconstruction. The Palestinian people deserve to live in peace and dignity. They also deserve leadership that represents their interests and improves their livelihoods. –Khalid Bin Hamad Al-Malik (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

