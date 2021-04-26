Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia and the World’s Battle Against Climate Change
The Line - a proposed smart city in Saudi Arabia in Neom, Tabuk that will have no cars, no streets, and no carbon emissions - will be able to house a million residents and will preserve 95% of the natural environment. (Saudi Press Agency)
Mideast Mindset
climate change
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Vision 2030
King Salman

Saudi Arabia and the World’s Battle Against Climate Change

The Media Line Staff
04/26/2021

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 25

President Joe Biden’s climate summit concluded last week after leaders of 40 countries attended virtual talks organized by the White House. Among the leaders in attendance was the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, who participated in the discussions together with a delegation of high-ranking Saudi officials. In his opening speech, the king — may God protect him — remarked that “the threat of climate change doesn’t recognize national borders and threatens all peoples equally; therefore, sustainable development requires a comprehensive methodology that takes into account the various developmental conditions around the world.” The king also referred to the role that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 will play in helping reduce carbon emissions and confronting rising global temperatures, whose impacts have begun to appear dramatically in recent years as the world has witnessed notable natural disasters brought about by fluctuating temperatures. The king also mentioned the crown prince’s “Green Saudi Initiative,” aimed at reversing environmental degradation and climate change through an extensive reforestation project and a transition to the use of renewable energy resources. The kingdom’s interest in environmental issues stems from its leadership position in the Middle East, which is one of the regions of the world most dramatically affected by climate change. By taking on a leadership role on environmental issues, Saudi Arabia is able to chart the way for other Arab nations who will hopefully follow suit and implement environmental reforms. And as a leading global producer of oil, Saudi Arabia understands its responsibility in advancing the battle against climate change through a stabilization of global energy markets. Saudi Arabia can serve as an exceptional role model for other energy-producing nations around the world, as they transition away from traditional energy resources and begin to develop greener and cleaner technologies. This battle can only be won through international cooperation, and Saudi Arabia is doing its part in setting an example for other nations both in the Middle East and in the rest of the world. – Ali Al-Khashaban (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.