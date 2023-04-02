Donate
Saudi Arabia’s Steadfast Opposition to the Invasion of Iraq
The flight deck of USS Enterprise as crewmen prepare to launch the fourth wave of airstrikes agaiunst Iraq as part of Operation Desert Fox, on December 19, 1998. (U.S. Navy/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
04/02/2023

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, March 31

At the start of the 1990s, the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, resulting in a major breach of Arab national security and a devastating blow to Arab-Arab relations. Despite international pressure, the Iraqi leadership remained intransigent, making a mistake that would send Saddam into direct confrontation with various countries of the world. This led to the war to liberate Kuwait and subsequent blockade of Iraq. US-Iraqi relations since then have been characterized by a pattern of sanctions and airstrikes, most notably Operation Desert Fox. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the American military intervention in Baghdad; an event that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had long opposed. Sadly, there are some voices within the Arab Gulf that seek to tarnish the kingdom’s reputation by claiming that it supported the American invasion of Iraq. Several Gulf commentators claimed that Saudi Arabia stood by America’s side and helped plan the invasion. The Al-Ula Summit, initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the goal of enhancing unity among the Gulf Cooperation Council states, has left regional populations and observers increasingly satisfied with the atmosphere of reconciliation that it fostered. Researchers and historians can provide more insight into this context. Reading history is a challenging and laborious endeavor, and it requires competent historians and researchers. To take parts of history and utilize it for political objectives is tantamount to fabrication and misinterpretation, especially when the aim is to disrespect the bond of brotherhood between two Arab nations by issuing baseless accusations.  The Arab Gulf region is going through a new stage in its history. The kingdom will not accept false accusations made against its officials in an attempt to undermine their role in the region. Those who spread lies should be well aware of this fact.  –Rami Al-Khalifa Al-Ali (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

