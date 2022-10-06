Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Save One Life, Save the Entire World
Mideast Mindset
organ donation
Egypt
Islam

Save One Life, Save the Entire World

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2022

Al Arabiya, Saudi Arabia, October 2

I recently received an important message from Dr. Salah Sanad, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Cairo Medicine, who responded to clergy who reject organ transplantation on the grounds that “the body belongs to God.” Dr. Salah wrote: The vast majority of societies – Islamic and non-Islamic – agreed on the permissibility of donating body organs after death. In Egypt, a law was approved to regulate it, but it has not been activated yet for an unknown reason, which gives the opportunity for some public figures to promote the prohibition of organ donation based on the opinions and rulings of some fringe sheikhs. Whatever the rank of these scholars is, no one is infallible from error, and even the prophets are not immune to making mistakes. We all know the saying “save one life, save the entire world.” Saving a human soul is one of the noblest acts a man can commit; one that will provide the greatest reward following one’s death. Therefore, treatment by any medical or surgical means, such as organ transplantation, is a preservation of the soul and life. Furthermore, there is a religious distinction between the soul and the body. The soul lives forever, while the body doesn’t. The soul is the main component of the human being, and it is what made the human a better being than all other creatures. When we donate organs what we are donating is the vessel that once held the soul; not the soul itself. Finally, let us remember that evolution inherently means that we all carry the atoms and particles that came from the decomposition of the bodies of those who preceded us. As past generations decay and dissolve into the earth, they become dust that feeds the plants and animals that we feed on. Ultimately, they become part of our bodies. Therefore, donating organs is as natural and normal of a process as being born and living. It is a way for us to continue preserving humanity and ensure the cycle of life. –Khaled Montaser (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.