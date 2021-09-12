Americans need to understand the Middle East
Separating Damascus From Tehran is Impossible
Iran's religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, meets Syrian leader Bashar Assad in Tehran, Iran on February 25, 2019. (Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Bashar Assad
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Separating Damascus From Tehran is Impossible

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2021

Al Joumhouria, Lebanon, September 9

Arab and international policymakers placed their bets, on more than one occasion, on the hope that the Syrian regime could be separated from Iran. Immense efforts were exerted into the matter, but all attempts have failed, time and again. In essence, the Syrian regime has two options to choose from: strengthening its ties with Iran or taking a step back from it. If it chooses the latter, it will collapse. Therefore, it has chosen the former. The idea of decoupling Damascus from Tehran in order to weaken Iran stems from three key understandings. The first is that defeating Tehran in a knockout is unrealistic. The second is that hedging one’s bet on an internal revolution that would topple the mullah regime – despite the growing frustration within Iranian society – is dubious. The third is that the only way to entice Iran to change its behavior is to shift the regional balance of power, mainly by weakening Tehran’s grip on the Bashar Assad regime. Despite attempts to pull Syria away from Iran, the reality is that what links the two regimes to each other is too big and deep to be easily dismantled, especially since their relationship dates back to the Iranian revolution. In other words, the alliance between Syria and Iran is based on common convictions and worldviews, not just narrow political interests. Further, the balance of power between the two sides of this relationship – the Assad regime on one hand and the mullah regime on the other – is asymmetrical. If the alliance is to break, it would break because the Iranians decided to put an end to it. And without extensive Iranian military backing and financial support, the Assad regime would have long collapsed. Assad is thus personally indebted to the mullahs. Accordingly, it’s completely wrong to continue betting on the separation of the Syrian regime from Iran. All of those who fantasize about this scenario coming to fruition are simply deluding themselves. – Charles Jabbour (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

