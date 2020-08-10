Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tel Aviv’s City Hall is lit up by the flag of Lebanon on August 5. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Mideast Mindset
Lebanon
Beirut port
Explosion
bad luck
Middle East
Mideast

Sometimes a Disaster Can Help Us Rethink Political Norms

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2020

Israel HaYom, Israel, August 9

I’ve spent the greater part of the past two years working on a documentary film on Lebanon. Every day, as soon as I finish my morning coffee, I dive deep into archival material from Lebanon. One cannot review these video reels, audio clips and written documents without getting the sense that Lebanon is simply a country with bad luck. The blast that shook Beirut last week is yet another incident in a long list of disasters that struck the ill-fated country. It joins more recent, albeit less-cited, disasters in Lebanon such as the nation’s ongoing political decay, financial crisis and social disintegration. The outbreak of the coronavirus exacerbated many of these problems and pushed Lebanon into an unprecedented crisis. At night, when I walked home, I saw the giant Lebanese flag lit up on Tel Aviv City Hall, an act of solidarity with the people of Beirut. The sight was surreal: the flag of an enemy country proudly presented in the heart of Israel’s financial capital. People in the square were conflicted on how it made them feel. Some described it as a cheap provocation; others felt like it was the humane thing to do. Personally, I struggled to form an opinion. My feeling right there and then was that large cosmopolitan cities like Tel Aviv and Beirut exist in a parallel universe where they are not beholden by geographical boundaries or political labels. For most Israelis, the name “Lebanon” evokes difficult feelings. For some, these sentiments revolve around an image of Hassan Nasrallah delivering militant remarks against Israel. For others, it brings up memories of war and the loss of loved ones. For me, when I hear “Lebanon,” I think of the famous Lebanese singer Carole Samaha who, in a 2000 concert, sang a poem by the Lebanese poet Mansour Rahbani. In it she sang: “O powerful countries, let us end the wars. No to poverty. No to repression. No to racism…. I don’t see your color or religion; I only know you are my brother, my brother in humanity.” I don’t know if Rahbani could have conceived of Israelis as his “brothers in humanity” or whether this was meant to be the Arabic version of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” but either way, the sight of the Lebanese flag in Tel Aviv’s main square made me close my eyes and dream. Sometimes, a disaster can help us rethink political norms and pave the way toward new political realities. – Ali Adi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.