Stable and Promising Investments in the Kingdom
Mideast Mindset
Saudi Arabia
Investment

Stable and Promising Investments in the Kingdom

The Media Line Staff
09/08/2022

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 4

I know many people who lost a lot of money in the American stock market in recent months. Others incurred significant losses in currency speculation or in cryptocurrency trading. In general, there is an unfathomable amount of Saudi money invested today into foreign capital markets, real estate projects and wealth funds. Granted, there is nothing wrong with diversifying investments in the era of ease and globalization. People should invest in the markets that they feel most confident about. However, this raises an interesting question: Where do we see the best return on investment? Is it on investments inside or outside Saudi Arabia’s borders? If we review the performance of companies that invested large sums of money outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we’ll quickly discover that they didn’t achieve even a quarter of the profits they achieved by investing inside the kingdom. Indeed, many of them incurred shocking losses at the exact same time in which they profited within Saudi Arabia. Why is that? Because the kingdom’s economy is dynamic and strong, and experts expect it to grow by 7.5% by the end of 2022. This will make Saudi Arabia one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and smart investors will reap the fruits of that growth while recession prevails in other markets. The kingdom’s Vision 2030 is at the center of this growth. It has rendered the Saudi riyal one of the strongest currencies in the world, and its price stability provides investors with certainty and reassurance. Furthermore, Saudi law protects businesses and provides respect for rights and contracts. All of these make Saudi Arabia an attractive target for investment for both Saudis and foreigners looking for a stable, promising, fast-growing economy. – Abdullah Al-Juaithen (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

