Taraweeh in Times Square

Al Arabiya, Saudi Arabia, April 7

In an unprecedented event, hundreds of US Muslims broke their Ramadan fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers in New York City’s famous Times Square. This scene was a first of its kind in the United States and symbolized openness and acceptance of the American Muslim community. Indeed, Times Square is one of the largest commercial centers for tourists in the world. The organizers of the unique event invited worshippers to join them in the square, and hundreds responded to the invitation with open arms. It is interesting to note how open the American public has been to this event. Many passersby came to observe the event and took photos of the worshippers between bowing and prostration while making sure not to disturb their worship. There was no bullying, no chants, and no interruptions. American news outlets didn’t publish inflammatory remarks about the celebration. But the question that must be asked is the following: would we, as Arabs and Muslims, tolerate such prayers by religious minorities in our own countries? Would we open the heart of our cities – indeed, the largest public squares of Islamic cities – to Christians, Hindus, or Sikhs? Do Sunni capitals tolerate Shiite prayers and do Shiite capitals tolerate and open their main squares to Sunni prayers?! Taraweeh prayer in Times Square is a Western image depicting tolerance, freedom of religion, and respect for people’s individual beliefs. It is a lesson from New York that requires contemplation and reflection – especially of how we make up our views, as Muslims, of the West. The Taraweeh event in New York signifies a major leap in relations between the Muslim and the Western worlds – perhaps the most significant one in the post 9/11 era. It reminds us that moderate, sane people on both sides have the opportunity to respect each and treat each other as humans. We’re all part of the same human race, regardless of our different languages and religions. Surah Al-Anbiya verse 107 says: “And we did not send you O dear Prophet Mohammed – peace and blessings be upon him – except as a mercy for the entire world.” –Hamdi Rizk (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)