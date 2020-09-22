The 2nd Wave of the Coronavirus

Al-Etihad, UAE, September 18

More than six months have passed since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus epidemic a global emergency. And while recent months marked a decline in infection rates, the virus is now once again beginning to spread around the world. This includes regions and countries that had previously been able to restrain it, in what experts are describing as a second wave. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization announced the highest daily rate of infection to date, standing at 308,000 individuals within 24 hours. Some countries experiencing this second wave have garnered more attention than others. This includes India, which is currently experiencing a daily infection rate of about 100,000 individuals, and Brazil, which ranks first in COVID-related deaths. Argentina is also experiencing a sharp surge in morbidity, with cases in the country nearing the half-million mark. Europe, too, is far from safe. After a particularly aggressive winter, European countries seem to have somewhat recovered from the first wave. However, lax regulations and the reopening of borders now put Europe at risk. Infection rates have been particularly high among European youth and adolescents, posing a risk of intergenerational transmission to vulnerable populations, like the elderly and the sick. Interestingly, the Middle East remains one of the regions with the lowest prevalence of the virus compared to other parts of the world, even though Iran has so far recorded 23,000 COVID deaths. (Some experts question the accuracy of these numbers, suggesting that deaths in Iran are likely twice the figure.) Africa has been equally surprising, given its low rate of deaths from the disease. Within the continent, Egypt and South Africa are the countries that have been most strongly hit by the virus, yet this might have more to do with high rates of testing than with actual infection rates. It is still unclear whether this second wave of the epidemic will be lighter than the first one, or perhaps we’re in for an even more aggressive phase. Either way, it is clear to all that COVID-19 will not disappear from our lives anytime soon, even if a scientific breakthrough takes place and a vaccination is found. At best, we should hope that by next summer, even if the virus won’t be completely eradicated, we will at least be able to control its spread and reduce its severe impact on human, social, and economic activity. – Akmal Abdul Hakim (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)