The American Attack on Saudi Arabia Isn’t Justified

Al-Rai, Kuwait, October 14

US President Joe Biden formally launched the campaign against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by announcing last week that he is waiting for Congress to discuss sanctions against Riyadh. This comes against the backdrop of the recent decision of the OPEC+ group of countries to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day, and what was subsequently interpreted by Washington as indirect Saudi support for Moscow in its war against Ukraine. It is important to remember that, as we enter the midterm election season in the US, political flames tend to be fanned by American politicians. In the meantime, several observations can be made. First, the decision of OPEC+ countries to limit the production of oil is a decision made by all member countries, not just Saudi Arabia. These countries saw that the decline in oil prices is taking place at an accelerating rate that may threaten their economies and development projects, and therefore decided to fight it through a reduction in production. Choosing to focus only on Riyadh and insisting on pointing fingers at Saudi Arabia by some members of the Republican Party is related to internal political considerations, especially against President Biden himself, who visited the kingdom a few months ago. Second, the decision to reduce production will benefit oil-exporting countries, not only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and at the heart of this system is Kuwait and the Gulf states. Therefore, full solidarity is required with the kingdom, not only as a “big sister” to other Gulf states, but also on the basis of historical ties. Riyadh has been singled out and targeted in a fabricated smear campaign, but it is certainly not the main beneficiary of this situation. Third, the oil market has its own rules and laws, and this is not a nuclear secret. When the need arose years ago to raise production, Russia became angry and considered the matter a personal offense, leading to negative attitudes toward the kingdom and other OPEC countries. At that time, the Republicans and Democrats didn’t rush to use the same vitriol they’re now using. They didn’t describe the increase in production as some “conspiracy,” as they do today. The strangest thing with this recent development is that countries such as Germany and the Asian tigers, which are in greatest need of oil, did not deal with the OPEC+ decision as the United States did, but rather took the path of dialogue and understanding. Fourth, with all due respect and appreciation to our friends in the US, and without ignoring what they have done and are doing to establish cooperation and stability in the region, the Americans are the last people who have the right to talk about respecting the interests of other nations. Biden himself is ready to do anything before the midterm elections to tell his voters that he has lowered energy prices. He is now exempting Venezuela from sanctions and helping it raise its oil production to drive prices down. Somehow, the archnemesis has now become a helpful friend. Whoever negotiates with “the devil” in order to achieve his interests, must understand that others have their own interests as well. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is our Arab sister. Its strength is our strength. Its power is our power. And when it comes to oil production, its policies are prudent and far-sighted. We stand by Saudi Arabia as partners building a better future for our younger generations. – Jassem Budy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)