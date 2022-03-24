The Attacks on the Government Are Puzzling

Ma’ariv, Israel, March 17

The caution displayed by the Israeli government in its policy toward Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine led to widespread criticism and resentment among journalists and intellectuals in the country. But the simplistic chants that accompany these individuals’ righteous rhetoric, according to which we must “be on the right side of history,” reveal historical ignorance and moral relativism. History has no “right” side and “wrong” side. It does not abide by moral orders. Whether we like it or not, history is written by the victors: those who win the wars. Those who achieve victories are not necessarily the righteous ones. Even those who believe in God among us know that there are periods of concealment in which there is no heavenly involvement, and the world acts in its own non-heavenly ways. History would surely have looked different if Hitler had invested his energy and money in building a nuclear bomb. This possibility was reasonable, and thankfully it did not occur. It is also true to say that the victory of the Allies in World War II should be attributed to the General Motors Company, which was exemplary in the production of war machines. There is no evidence of moral considerations in this story. Is it desirable to side with winners? No doubt. Do we already know who the winner is in this confrontation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden? Not yet. In any case, Israel announced its adherence to the West, and even voted in favor of Russia’s condemnation at the UN, even though the West erred in ignoring Russia’s security needs in its push for NATO’s expansion. Therefore, the attack on the government for not being on the “right side of history” is puzzling. How can we take lightly the fact that Russia sits on Israel’s northern border, and we need its cooperation to target Iran, which is an existential danger to Israel? Our government’s open channel with Moscow is what allowed for a mediation process between Russia and Ukraine to unfold. It is not easy for the government to maneuver among different interests and moral preferences that are sometimes contradictory. The test is always the result: whether the result was good with the political entity or not. A nation’s highest moral order is to ensure its survival in the crazy international jungle that surrounds it. Unlike the individual, the nation has no moral right to commit suicide. No nation is allowed to gamble on its very existence. Machiavelli’s great contribution was the understanding that a country should not be expected to behave in the international system in the same way that a worthy priest would treat his flock. Within the family unit, we expect family members to show pure altruism and take care of each other. But, for the sake of comparison, would it be conceivable for a university to favorably accept a test-taker helping his friend on an exam? The answer is no, because different legal and moral frameworks govern those types of interactions. Similarly, at the international level, the good of the state is the ultimate guide to a government’s desirable behavior. The opinion of the various moralists is a secondary consideration, and should remain such. – Ephraim Inbar (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)