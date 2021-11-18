Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Calm Before the Next Storm
Naftali Bennett, left, and Yair Lapid (Courtesy)
Mideast Mindset
Israel
Knesset
Term Limits
prime minister

The Calm Before the Next Storm

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, November 9

The Knesset Speaker’s announcement on Friday morning that “there is a budget in Israel,” was received with roars of joy and stormy applause from members of the government, led by Prime Minister Nafatli Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The government’s ability to narrowly pass the budget through a 61-member coalition was no small feat, which eliminated the immediate threat of dissolving the Knesset and sending Israelis back to the ballot box. For Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the approval of the budget had special significance. According to the rotation agreement with Bennett, Lapid is expected to assume the prime minister’s throne in August 2023, but even if the government is dissolved before then, Lapid will in any case lead the cabinet until the next election. That said, if there is a feeling among Bennett’s and Lapid’s coalition members that now, after consecutive nights without sleep, they have finally reached rest and can dive into their winter nap, then they are sorely wrong. Indeed, experience shows that, in politics, quiet is nothing more than the calm before the next storm. And storms are soon to erupt over political and security issues, due to legislation in the Knesset, the demand for the establishment of a committee of inquiry into the submarine issue, and the list goes on. Disagreements in the government are manifested mainly at the edges, among religious Zionists on the right and Meretz on the left, with the opposition doing everything in its power to exploit the unconventional composition of the government to spark controversy.  On the agenda are several explosive policy issues that could shock the coalition, such as the issue of settlement construction, the fate of the settlement in Evyatar, and the US administration’s intention to open a consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem. On the legislative front, Bennett will very soon be required to decide what his position is on the ‘Netanyahu law’ initiated by Justice Minister Gideon Saar. This is a bill that prohibits a prime minister from serving while under an indictment. As you may recall, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked opposes the proposal. The Citizenship Law also is in the pipeline. This law was voted down in the Knesset’s plenum due to the opposition of the Joint Arab List. And, if that’s not enough, the head of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, is planning on promoting legislation that would look into Israel’s decision to acquire submarines from Germany, alongside other explosive topics like illegal construction in Arab towns and criminal activity within the Arab sector. All of these issues will pose significant challenges to the unity of the Bennett-Lapid government. – Arik Bendar (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.