Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Curse of the Pharaohs
A customized vehicle for transferring an Egyptian pharaonic mummy is seen during the Pharaohs' Golden Parade in Cairo, Egypt, on April 3, 2021. (Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Egypt
Pharaohs
Archaeology
mummies

The Curse of the Pharaohs

The Media Line Staff
04/08/2021

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 2

Last Saturday, 40 mummies and sarcophagi were transferred from the Egyptian Museum located in Tahrir Square to a brand new hall located in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The mummies we moved in a glittering display in the heart of Cairo, in what was called “The Pharaohs’ Golden Parade.” The new museum, located just a few miles away, is working on a seven-year development plan that will ultimately qualify it to enter the World Heritage List as a member heritage site. The mummies and sarcophagi are an important milestone in achieving that designation. Upon arrival at the museum, the artifacts were placed inside special nitrogen capsules that will preserve and protect them. Ironically, some Egyptians and Arabs ignored the celebratory occasion and claimed that the moving of the artifacts will bring bad luck to Egypt – and could partially explain recent incidents and tragedies that have struck the nation. These people cite the so-called “curse of the pharaohs,” alleged to be cast upon anyone who disturbs the mummy of an ancient Egyptian. They evoke the story of the Titanic that sank in 1912, supposedly because it was carrying a pharaonic mummy owned by Lord Centerville. Another oft-cited story is that of the Caliph Al-Ma’mun, who entered the Great Pyramid of Giza in 832 and died a year later. The truth is that Al-Ma’mun’s likely died of natural causes due to the inhaling of ammonia and hydrogen sulfide – two highly toxic gasses – found inside the tombs. What is more likely is that the myths surrounding the so-called “curse of the pharaohs” was an attempt to intimidate thieves and keep them away from graves. Indeed, the phrase was invented by the ancient Egyptians themselves to protect their graves. In 1922, The New York Times newspaper ran a story on the curse, following the death of Lord Carnarvon, a notable British aristocrat and tomb explorer who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb. The attempts to evoke this ancient myth of a curse only serves to undermine Egypt’s national achievement in establishing this world-class museum and to undermine the widespread reforms enacted by the Egyptian government today. –Badr bin Saud (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.