The Death of the Queen of England

Al-Ahram, Egypt, September 10

At the age of nearly 96, the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II died last week. She ruled for more than seven decades, marking the longest period of a living head of state in the world. I will refrain from using this column to summarize the reactions and comments broadcasted around the world about the late queen. However, on this occasion, I would like to note some of my own impressions about the British Crown, especially since Egypt was under British occupation until 1954, when the government of Gamal Abdel Nasser succeeded in driving British troops out of the country. When I heard of the queen’s passing, I immediately recalled a book that I had read at an early age – about 16 years old – in my father’s library. The book’s title was The Secret of the Progress of the Anglo-Saxons. The book immediately caught my eye! Among many other things, the book taught me that the natural and understandable rejection of the English occupation over Egypt shouldn’t prevent us from recognizing the great advantages and developments brought about by the British nation. The funny thing is that this book is nothing but a translation of a French book first published in 1897 in which its author tries to crack the secret behind the advantage held by the English over the French. As for me, the book prompted me to ask myself: Did we, the Egyptian people and government, learn anything from the English? Indeed, many of Egypt’s brilliant students traveled to study in Britain and returned home with their degrees to benefit our people and our country. But have we learned and benefited from the institutions left behind by the Brits in Egypt? I don’t think so! I know that the Indians, who were also subjected to British occupation, learned three important things from the English: the English language, administration, and democracy. So what have we learned? –Osama Al-Ghazali Harb (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)