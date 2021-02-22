Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Egyptian Pharmaceutical Industry Is a National Asset
An employee of Egyptian pharmaceutical company Eva Pharma works on the production line of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication which has been approved as a specific treatment for COVID-19, Giza, Egypt, June 29, 2020. (Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
pharmaceutical firm
Egypt
COVID-19
drug development

The Egyptian Pharmaceutical Industry Is a National Asset

The Media Line Staff
02/22/2021

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, February 18

There is no doubt that the coronavirus changed many things about the global economy, but perhaps the most obvious change of all was the meteoric rise of pharmaceutical companies. Sales of disinfectants, masks, and vaccines have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. At times, I found myself suspicious that maybe the political decisions we witnessed in major countries around the world were directly coordinated with the heads of these monopolistic companies. To clarify, I do not mean to suggest that all pharmaceutical companies are evil or guided by greed. I do, however, believe that drug companies have been using the coronavirus crisis to compete over big money from governments around the world, and have placed enormous strain on Western governments to promote policies that favor their commercial agendas. We’ve already witnessed situations in the past in which pharmaceutical companies limited or even discontinued the manufacturing of a certain drug in order to protect its prices. But while they protected their own profit and shareholders, they directly hurt people who were suffering. Therefore, a country cannot simply rely on international drug conglomerates to supply crucial medicine. A look at history shows that while the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt remained fairly nascent during our first decades of independence, it began growing during the Nasser era, with the emergence of government-owned drug companies. One of the pioneers of this industry was Dr. Abdo Salam, who was head of an Egyptian pharmaceutical company and was later appointed President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s health minister. And while many countries of the world experienced epidemics throughout history, Egypt had a disproportionate share of them. During the course of the 20th century, our country experienced a wave of tuberculosis, cholera, and typhoid, among other diseases. Suddenly, the people of Egypt discovered that the pharmaceutical industry in their country developed significantly, and Egyptian drugs quickly became competitive with imported medicine. The drug industry in Egypt became a manifestation of our nation’s progress: not only medically but also politically. The ability to provide cheap Egyptian-manufactured drugs to those who were suffering was a dramatic improvement to the situation we had known before, where the sick and the elderly could not afford medication manufactured abroad. Therefore, the Egyptian government must continue to protect our pharmaceutical industry. If the current pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that deadly diseases and viruses are not going to disappear from our lives anytime soon. The only way to effectively deal with epidemics and provide treatment for the sick is to continually develop advanced medicines. That is what Egypt must do. –Mustafa Al-Feki (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.