Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Emirates and France: A Long-Lasting Alliance
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan prior to a working lunch at Fontainebleau Castle on September 15, 2021 in Fontainebleau, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
United Arab Emirates
France
Louvre Abu Dhabi
Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Emirates and France: A Long-Lasting Alliance

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2021

Al-Ittihad, UAE, September 15

The UAE’s relationship with France is not a product of the moment. Rather, it has existed for decades and is almost 50 years old. This relationship has never passed through intersecting or intermittent lines, but has been based on continuous and solid foundations that have grown deeper and stronger over the years. What distinguishes France from other allies of the UAE? I heard the answer to this question from former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who spoke about what is happening in Syria with great sadness and described it as the destruction of the most precious human wealth on earth, which is the “wealth of diversity.” The UAE shares this worldview and humanitarian vision with France: the belief that human civilization is worth protecting and preserving at any cost. There is an unparalleled human diversity in the Emirates, and the French community in the country, consisting of nearly 30,000 people, is an inseparable part of this symphony, whose hymns reach more than 200 nationalities. Recently, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the armed forces, visited Paris. Coincidentally, before His Highness’ arrival in France, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy announced that His Highness had been awarded the institute’s prestigious Scholar-Statesman Award for his efforts to achieve peace between the UAE and Israel, in addition to his role in promoting religious tolerance in the region. After his talks with President Emmanuel Macron, His Highness tweeted: “I was pleased to meet French President Macron in Paris. We discussed strengthening our strategic relations, in addition to issues and developments in the region and the importance of maintaining security and stability to spark development and prosperity.” Indeed, the UAE has invested in cultural diversity through two great French institutions that have been copied, for the first time in history, outside of France. The first is the prestigious Sorbonne University, which opened a branch in Abu Dhabi that soon became a distinguished center of learning and research. The second is the Louvre Museum, which established its first branch abroad, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, about which His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said on its opening day in 2017: “The opening of the Louvre sends a positive message from the UAE to the whole world, that we’re able to create hope for the peoples of this region, despite their wars and conflicts.” Following His Highness’ tweet, Macron also tweeted: “By helping each other evacuate vulnerable people from Kabul, and taking measures to promote dialogue and investment in culture, the UAE and France are working together to make the Middle East a region of peace and cooperation.” – Abdullah Al-Awadi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.