The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The European Union’s Crisis Surrounds More Than Just the Economy
The flag of the European Union. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Mindset
European Union
Russia-Ukraine

The European Union’s Crisis Surrounds More Than Just the Economy

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2022

Al-Itihad, UAE, June 16

The losses of the European Union as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war are large and ever-growing. These losses are not limited to the economic effects caused by the sanctions imposed on Russia. In fact, the economic losses caused by the sanctions might not even be the most serious part of the equation, since they can ultimately be compensated for after the end of the war. However, what might not be resolved so quickly are the losses resulting from the growing internal disputes between EU countries over how to deal with the war in the coming period. Two different trends have emerged: the first is a hard-line stance that emphasizes continued support for Ukraine that would enable its forces to recover the largest possible territory taken by Russian forces. The opposite camp states that aid to Ukraine must be limited and that the Ukrainian government must cede lands to Russia in order to give Moscow the military victory it seeks to gain. Although the largest countries, such as Germany, France and Italy, fall within the second camp, the internal dispute among EU states cannot be resolved without convincing the countries belonging to the first camp to change their minds. If the two sides don’t come to an agreement, the European Union might be in unprecedented danger. This is the first time that a dispute of this magnitude takes place between EU countries. Its continuation may also divide the union on a geographical basis, since almost all of the hard-line countries are located in the eastern part of the continent (other than Britain, which left the EU), while the placatory countries are found in the West. Therefore, the internal political struggle within the EU poses a far greater threat to its member states than the actual economic effects of the sanctions on Russia. The longer it takes to resolve this issue the greater the risk, since the EU’s institutions lack the capacity to de-escalate the situation before it spirals out of control. – Waheed Abdul Majeed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.