Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Fumes That Fueled the Flame Are Still Around Us
The peace rally in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, 1995 where Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated.(Israel Press and Photo Agency (I.P.P.A.) / Dan Hadani collection, National Library of Israel)
Mideast Mindset
Yitzhak Rabin
Assassination
Incitement
peace rally

The Fumes That Fueled the Flame Are Still Around Us

The Media Line Staff
11/11/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, November 4

Yitzhak Rabin was the last leader who sought to end the conflict with the Palestinians. Unfortunately, his fate was sealed before he managed to seal the fate of the territories that Israel occupied during the Six Day War. The security failure that allowed Yigal Amir to assassinate Rabin with three gunshots does not give rest to senior members of the defense establishment who were in charge of the prime minister’s security. Rightly so. In the moment of truth, the warnings and the intelligence analysis were not enough. Everything collapsed in the wake of the assassin’s determination to thwart Rabin’s political agenda. In a way, this also determined the fate of Israel, which deepened its grip over the Occupied Territories and committed itself to a bloody conflict with no end in sight. Signs of shock and sorrow were evident in the streets for a very short time, after which a campaign of denial began by many of those involved in the violent incitement that preceded Rabin’s assassination. For these people, there was no stopping until the two-state solution was taken off the table once and for all. In fact, to this day, Israeli society has not held an honest discussion and has not dealt with the causes that led to the murder. The left contented itself with blaming the right, while the right chose to fortify itself, protect its figureheads, and fend off the collective guilt. In any case, in these circumstances there isn’t, and has not been, a real chance for national reconciliation. On the contrary: it seems that in a political struggle against the Bennett government, members of parliament from the Likud and Religious Zionism parties have chosen to use similar rhetoric to that which we heard in the months leading to Rabin’s assassination. The approval of the state budget may give the Bennett-Lapid government much-needed stability. And, as this happens, the opposition on the right chooses to escalate its rhetoric and its delegitimization of Bennett and his government. The end justifies the means. The limits of freedom of expression are stretched to the edge of the possible limit and perhaps even beyond it. Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich signed an online campaign calling to “stop the madness now: the terrorism budget will not pass.” Along with the caption were pictures of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Knesset member Mansour Abbas, and Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. Similarly, in an ad for the right-wing demonstration held on behalf of the national camp last week, Knesset Members Tzachi Hanegbi, Ofir Akunis, May Golan and Itamar Ben-Gvir appeared side by side, with the demonstration location reading “Malchei Israel Square,” the name that preceded “Rabin Square” before the assassination. During the demonstration, thousands of protesters chanted against the government and claimed it has a connection with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Make no mistake: This isn’t legitimate political criticism, but violent incitement against Arab members of Knesset and especially against Prime Minister Bennett. And all of it just because he refused to ally with Benjamin Netanyahu to form a joint government. Israeli society is no less polarized today than it was on Nov. 4, 1995, and in many ways the fumes that ignited the fire of hatred against Rabin are still spreading around us. Still, there seems to be leaders on the right who have learned nothing and have forgotten nothing. Thanks to their incitement, someone might just take matters into their own hands and target Prime Minister Bennett.  – Orit Lavie-Nashiel (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.