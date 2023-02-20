Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The International Fiqh Academy: Addressing New Issues
The 23rd International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference in Medina, Saudi Arabia on November 1, 2018.
Mideast Mindset
International Fiqh Academy

The International Fiqh Academy: Addressing New Issues

The Media Line Staff
02/20/2023

Al Okaz, Saudi Arabia, February 17

In light of the many challenges and developments facing Muslim societies, a jurisprudential body was necessary to look into the changes taking place in the world and their impact on Muslim believers. In 1981, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy was established in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in response to the Third Islamic Summit Conference held in Mecca that same year. The academy brings together some of the best Muslim scholars from different regions of the world. They have done a good job in proposing solutions to many of the jurisprudential issues and problems faced by every Muslim. The academy was able to hold 24 sessions during which 238 legal decisions were issued based on legal and scientific considerations. The message of the council and the importance of the 25th session being held on February 20 for three days in the city of Jeddah demonstrate the International Islamic Fiqh Academy’s seriousness and diligence in maintaining continuity and studying various issues that cause controversy and require in-depth research. The International Islamic Fiqh Academy is holding its 25th session amid challenging regional and international circumstances. Its members, who represent 57 countries and organizations, and the 200 eminent academic personalities in attendance, aspire to consolidate the features of Islamic law and its capacity to address legal issues and contemporary problems in a manner based on moderation, transparency and creativity. This will ensure security, safety and stability for humanity, while also achieving intellectual convergence and cognitive integration between the various Islamic jurists. The session is intended to discuss emerging issues and develop solutions and prospects. It is important that we address the issues raised in accordance with legal rulings and an integrated jurisprudential vision from the best scholars and thinkers of the nation. These issues include the ruling on praying in a language other than Arabic, the provisions and controls of social media, the dissemination of rumors and misinformation, the ruling on abortion due to rape, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the provisions of transactions, contracts and financial obligations. We must study these topics deeply in order to come up with appropriate jurisprudential rulings that are both moderate and beneficial to the people, in accordance with the purposes of Islamic law. We greatly appreciate the efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for his generous sponsorship of this conference. We are also immensely grateful to the secretary general of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, His Excellency Professor Koutoub Moustapha Sano, for his tireless efforts in making this session a success and for arranging it to be held under optimum conditions. We are fully confident in the work being done by the academy to serve the Muslim community and to confront all current challenges using the logic of reason and openness, as well as by developing Islamic jurisprudence from within, through the use of rules of deduction, in addition to setting up constructive dialogue with other Islamic religions, sects and cultures, while espousing moderation, tolerance and the values of coexistence. – Muhammad Ali Al-Husseini (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.