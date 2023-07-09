The Kingdom Is Ensuring the Safety of Pilgrimage

Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 27

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, blessed by God to host Islam’s holy sites, guarantees the security, comfort, and safety of pilgrims and visitors so that they can fulfill their religious obligations with dignity before they depart. Thanks to the divine grace and the wisdom of its leaders, and the dedicated efforts of its people, this assurance has become a reality. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has tirelessly strived to ensure security, safety, protection, and well-being for the guests of the Almighty since its inception, under the leadership of its founding King Abdulaziz, and continues to do so in the present day with the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Since the country’s inception, Saudi Arabia has placed great importance on servicing and developing the sacred Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina, providing the latest and finest of modern technologies to ensure optimal reception and access to services for pilgrims from the moment they enter the country until their departure. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has served the holy sites and their esteemed guests for generations now, through service trips, strategic planning, advanced training, and professional qualifications for security personnel. All of these measures provide security and safety for all of the guests of God who come to the holy sites. The world is watching in admiration of the great policies pursued by the kingdom. Yet we are conscious of the need for continual achievement. It is clear that the task is not yet achieved and there remains more to be done in order to provide service and protection of the holy sites and their blessed guests. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him, bears the title of “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques”—a title that perfectly conveys the kingdom’s commitment to serve and maintain the sanctity of these holy sites and their visitors. This policy is upheld through immense financial, material, and human investments and is conducted without exception, around the clock, every day of the year, out of reverence, love, and respect. As a part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to enabling Muslim pilgrims to enjoy the highest quality services while honoring the Two Holy Mosques. It conducted a study that included thousands of Muslims to understand their expectations and needs. A seven-stage journey for visitors was created, including pre-travel check-in, greeting upon arrival and departure, guidance while visiting the sacred sites, health and safety protocols, warm hospitality, and a chance to discover the kingdom. This yielded great success thanks to innovative initiatives, such as electronic visas for every country and an extended Umrah season. In the upcoming phase, The kingdom is striving to provide pilgrims with a spiritually transformative experience with more efficient hosting processes, enriched Islamic historical sites, and improved services. Its ambition is to help 30 million pilgrims create a memory inspired by a single idea. In conclusion, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has continually provided the highest and most honorable services for guests of God, such as pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, to ensure their comfort, security, and safety. The kingdom will not tolerate any attempts to compromise the safety of its guests or politicize their religious rituals. By the grace of God and the wisdom of the kingdom’s rulers, Saudi Arabia guarantees that its guests will leave the country safe and secure, after fulfilling their religious obligations. —Ibrahim Al-Nahhas (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)