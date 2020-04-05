The Lie of a Military Coup in Iraq

Al-Arab, London, March 30

While most countries around the world are busy dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the mullah regime in Tehran remains indifferent to the death and suffering of millions of people. Instead of dealing with its own problems at home, the Iranian leadership is busy meddling with the internal affairs of its neighbor, Iraq. Over the course of the last few weeks, Iranian militia parties became increasingly concerned with the prospects that Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, who was chosen by the president of Iraq without their consent, would dismantle the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces. To combat this move, Shiite leaders and their armed militias launched a carefully coordinated political and media campaign against al-Zurfi, in an effort to spoil his efforts to form a government. More specifically, they have been aggressively propagating rumors of a military coup in Iraq, claiming that al-Zurfi is a puppet politician put in office by the Americans in an effort to take over Iraq. This lie was repeated over and over in interviews to various newspapers, as well as over satellite channels in Iraq. As so-called evidence, they pointed to the recent movement of American troops into Iraqi territory, suggesting that it was done in preparation for a full military takeover. The truth, however, is that Iraq is not on Trump’s agenda. The American president is interested in Iraq only insofar as he cares about its oil. Moreover, the US has the largest deployment of soldiers around the world, with some 450,000 soldiers stationed in 135 countries. The truth is that the only forces likely to stage a coup are those backed by Iran. These militias may very well promote the conspiracy theory of the impending US military coup as a cover-up to violent clashes they are planning throughout Iraq. – Majed al-Samarrai (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)