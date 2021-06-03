Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Mali Coup and the State of Terrorism
Mideast Mindset
Mali
terrorism
Coup

The Mali Coup and the State of Terrorism

The Media Line Staff
06/03/2021

Al-Ittihad, UAE, May 29

The coup that took place in Mali last week raises a question about the future of armed groups that adopt Islam as their ideology, and practice terrorism in its name. Mali, the eighth-largest country in Africa, has witnessed four coups since its independence from France in 1960. Geographically, it is close to one of the most violent terrorist organizations in the world, Boko Haram, which originated in Nigeria. The Al-Mourabitoun organization, allied with Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, was unable to take over Mali and declare a caliphate due to the Western intervention in the country – especially of French forces. These foreign troops prevented local terror groups from achieving their goal of establishing a home base in Mali. With no other options left, terror groups resorted to mass violence across the war-torn country. For example, in November 2015, terror groups stormed a hotel in the capital city of Bamako and took several hostages, including French, American, Chinese and Turkish nationals. Malian forces intervened to rescue them, backed by a 300-person special unit of the French army that had been stationed in Mali. This begs the question of whether terror groups will continue pursuing grand objectives such as forming a caliphate and establishing independent statelets or whether they are merely interested in high-visibility attacks that garner widespread media attention. France intervened and prevented the extremists from seizing northern Mali and declaring a state on it, similar to what we witnessed in Syria, Iraq and Somalia. But the kidnapping incident served as an act of revenge against Mali and the West. Those who took over the government last week must work to stabilize the political and security situation in the country. Terrorists thrive in political turmoil, and this most recent coup is no exception. The Al-Mourabitoun organization is carefully and patiently observing the events in Bamako and waiting for the right moment to act. There is real fear that the change in government in Mali will result in a series of terror attacks that undermine the country’s sovereignty. They could also target Western assets in Mali such as embassies and major companies. Therefore, whoever takes the reins in the upcoming days and weeks must first and foremost aspire to restore public order in Mali and work with Western countries to keep a close watch over local terror groups. – Ammar Ali Hassan (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.