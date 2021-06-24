Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Most Important Ministry for Israel’s Future
Demonstrators hold up signs reading in Hebrew "we are brothers" and "Arabs and Jews refuse to be enemies" during a march for coexistence between Jews and Arabs in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Jish in northern Israel on May 13, 2021. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Education Ministry
Israel
coexistence
Jewish-Arab

The Most Important Ministry for Israel’s Future

The Media Line Staff
06/24/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, June 20

If there is one lesson we can learn from the violent riots that broke out across the country last month, it is just how dangerous the rift between Jews and Arabs in Israel is. Decades of alienation, hostility and suspicion led to an explosion. Today, most Jewish and Arab youth will never have the opportunity to meet with each other. From there, the path toward describing each other as enemies is very short. Too short. That’s why the new government sworn in last week, which is established on the basis of a Jewish and Arab partnership, is an important step in correcting this situation. And the truth is that one single governmental office can change the entire dynamic between Jews and Arab: this isn’t the Ministry of Security or the Ministry of Defense, but actually the Ministry of Education. In order to succeed in its mission to create a better future for all Israeli children, three immediate steps must be taken by the new minister of education. The first step is to build and launch a curriculum focused on coexistence. In the last two decades, following the collapse of the peace process in the late 1990s, faith and investment in education for a shared Jewish-Arab society has disappeared almost completely from textbooks. As long as the State of Israel chooses not to educate its children for democracy, equality and the pursuit of a common life, the gaps in Israeli society will only increase and violence will only grow. The second step is to create an in-depth and ongoing system of acquaintance and encounter between Jewish and Arab students. Such encounters require preparatory work and processing, professional guidance and shared learning. The third step, and perhaps the most urgent, is the study of spoken Hebrew and Arabic at a high level in the education system. According to data from the Israel Democracy Institute, about 74% of Jews do not know Arabic at all, and about 30% of Arabs do not speak fluent Hebrew. This is an absurdity that requires correction. Only citizens who can easily talk to each other will be able to create a common life of peace and equality. I’m convinced that if more Jews had spoken Arabic, they would have been significantly less afraid of their fellow Arab citizens.  To the new honorable education minister, we congratulate you on your new role. You’re entering the most important ministerial office for the future of Israel. The Ministry of Education is the only one that competes in size and annual budget with the Ministry of Defense, and not by coincidence – since it’s responsible for the security of society itself in the country. You are entering a position during a period of an extremely severe educational crisis. Pupils who have lost more than a year of regular social and academic life, teachers who have stretched to the limit in an attempt to teach remotely, and a wave of violence that swept the country and left many young people, Jews and Arabs, wondering if they have a common future in this country. Precisely against the backdrop of such a severe crisis in Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, this government was formed, which is supposed to represent the vast majority of Israeli citizens. It’s clear that in order for there to be citizens who can live here together, they must be raised to believe in coexistence. We, in civil society organizations, have been working with the Ministry of Education for decades to promote the cause of a joint society and we will assist you in whatever you need. You have the power to shape the future of the country, please use it to your – and our – advantage. – Michal Sela (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb) 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.