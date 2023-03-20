The National Strategy for Higher Education 2030

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, March 16

At the invitation of Dr. Ayman Ashour, minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, I had the pleasure of attending a conference unveiling Egypt’s national strategy for higher education, titled “Egypt’s Vision 2030.” A large number of ministers from the ministries of Education, Planning, Health and others were present. I commend Dr. Ashour’s work on this front. It is a successful start for the minister as he embarks on his new role in this ministry. Promoting the state of Egypt’s education system is in line with the country’s comprehensive development plan, initiated by the Ministry of Planning in order to serve as a framework for the work of other ministries and state agencies by 2030. My studies in the United States, where I obtained a one-year diploma in business administration, taught me the importance of having a comprehensive development plan or strategy for the work of one’s ministry, authority or governorate. As such, I personally implemented this approach when I began serving as governor of Luxor, where I created a comprehensive development plan for the governorate. It was the foundation upon which I set out to develop Luxor during my time there, especially as it was linked to the comprehensive development plan of the state. My American professors emphasized that any comprehensive development plan or strategy should not exceed 25 years, as there are many variables that shift and change on a regular basis. Studies in the United States have confirmed that this plan or strategy must be reviewed every five years, in order to account for new variables that arise, and be in line with the general plan of the state. For example, a comprehensive development plan of a given ministry must be congruent with the ideas, goals and outcomes of the state plan itself, and it must begin and end at the same time. The Ministry of Education’s strategy revealed last week is fully in line with the government’s 2030 plan. Upon assuming his role at the Ministry of Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ayman Ashour wisely prepared a strategic plan for higher education and research that would guide the ministry over the coming years. His idea was indeed smart. The ministry’s new strategy aims to ensure that Egyptian university graduates have the qualifications required in the Egyptian and Arab labor markets. The second axis of this strategy revolves around building a clearer relationship between higher education, scientific research and the comprehensive development plan. This will help address questions raised among the Egyptian public. For instance, what have been the results of scientific research in Egypt? Why has there been a lack of new scientific research in certain fields? This strategy aims to ensure that the Egyptian people can benefit from the knowledge and expertise of their universities. The goal is to bridge the gap between educational programs and the needs of each region of Egypt according to its economic activities, as well as to solve complex problems within society through the development of education programs. Ultimately, this strategy aims to increase production rates and achieve the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for us to explore distance education, which has been beneficial to students, particularly those in rural areas. The strategy also includes effective participation of university hospitals in serving the community, as well as universities’ engagement in dialogue with society and international communities to create an advanced educational environment. Today, regulations and laws must be established to support and reward innovation, while providing human and material resources to support these advancements. The ministry recently highlighted the importance of connecting the academic scientific path of universities with research and innovation, as well as developing new methods of education and teaching. Knowledge exchange and transfer between universities and the business sector can also be achieved through collaborations between academic institutions and the business sector in Egypt. I am pleased that Dr. Ayman Ashour has this remarkable initiative, and I believe that this should be the basis and methodology for all ministries in Egypt. Only through this approach will we be able to move toward the development of a modern society. – Samir Faraj, former governor of Luxor (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)