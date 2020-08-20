The New Egyptian Senate – Structure, Powers and Importance

Nida Al-Watan, Lebanon, August 14

Last week, the Egyptian people began voting for members of a newly-created second chamber of parliament known as the Council of Senators. Revived under constitutional amendments approved in a referendum last year, the council was formed to replace the now-defunct Shura Council. So what is the nature of the new council, its structure, its power and importance? It will consist of 300 members, one third elected by direct ballot, one-third chosen from a closed-list (where people vote for parties), and one-third appointed by the president. It is interesting to note that the election of party lists has been designed in a rather peculiar way. Instead of allocating seats proportionally by splitting power among the winning lists based on votes, the Egyptian system is absolute: The party with the plurality of votes wins all seats. This system, unfortunately, contradicts the very concept of elections because it eliminates the possibility of a minority obtaining any seats. It makes participation in the political process feasible only for large and powerful parties. This is why the real outcome in the voting for lists is in many ways determined by the central authorities, not the public. Therefore, this third of the Senate – just like the one appointed by the president – must be considered appointed, not elected. One of my colleagues recently lamented that this implies that an overwhelming majority of the Senate (two-thirds) assumes its position by appointment and not by democratic elections. If so, how can this body provide real oversight over the government? Yet this colleague failed to remember that the Senate is designed to be an advisory body without legislative powers. It is a body providing distinguished expertise that can inform the president’s stance on important issues in Egypt. Therefore, my only hope for the future is that the government expands the circle of those it consults in its daily decision-making and makes use of the Senate’s expertise. It should heed its advice just like it consults and listens to many other non-elected advisory groups such as women’s councils, human rights organizations, the media and others. In any case, what will ultimately matter most is public opinion. People will quickly forget who was elected and who was appointed, and the Senate will be held accountable to the public not on the basis of how the Constitution defines it, but on the basis of the impact it has on people’s lives. Future members of the Senate will gain the respect or disdain of the people of Egypt based on their promotion of democracy, freedom and rule of law. Regardless of whether a member is appointed by the president or chosen by the public, he or she should never forget the needs and hopes of the Egyptian people. – Ziad Bahaa El-Din (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)