The Only Way To Prevent War With Hizbullah

Ma’ariv, Israel, August 20

Recently, the IDF Intelligence Directorate and chief of staff have warned the political echelon that Israel’s “fundamental deterrence” against its adversaries, chief among them Hizbullah, has been weakened. Up to now, it was believed that Hizbullah was recognizing a potential for conflict with Israel. However, this was thought to be below the point of full-blown warfare, which the organization is loath to initiate. This assessment has shifted, as a result of the current judicial reforms being passed by the Netanyahu government and the political upheaval that erupted as a result. The warnings issued by the army show that a definitive tipping point has been reached in the erosion of deterrence against Hizbullah. An illustrative example of this trend occurred in March, when Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah ordered a rare attack inside Israeli territory, at the Megiddo Junction. The attempt to initiate a violent attack with explosives was foiled before it could cause destruction. Hizbullah’s inaction in April, when Hamas fired rockets from Lebanese soil, was also a sign of weakening deterrent capabilities. Now, Nasrallah has threatened to attack Israel if it forces the evacuation of the forces it deployed in the Mount Dov region. The army’s advisories demonstrate that the trend of weakening deterrence has reached a critical juncture. The deterioration in Israel’s deterrence against Hizbullah has put it in a precarious position. Israel needs to take action to restore deterrence if it wants to prevent the Hizbullah provocations from escalating into a full-fledged war. Unfortunately, no viable options for doing so currently exist. Entering into border negotiations with Lebanon or hoping that Hizbullah makes a mistake that can be met with a preemptive strike, present their own challenges and war remains a real possibility. However, the most effective way for Israel to avoid war and restore deterrence might not be a military response at all. Instead, it is a political one: halt all judicial legislation and take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions within Israeli society. Further, the prime minister must stop passing the buck onto the Israel Defense Forces, as he did in the wake of the last cabinet meeting, and focus instead on sounding a warning to Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah so that similar missteps to the one in 2006 should be avoided. Israeli society will remain resolute in its defense against any external hostiles. The Lebanese public must be cognizant of the fact that Hizbullah, at the behest of Iran, may lead their country into total ruin. Israel must devise a plan that will counteract Nasrallah’s arrogance while minimizing the risk of a widespread conflict. However, the Jewish state must be ready for a large-scale escalation in the event that war becomes unavoidable. Nasrallah must realize that those who recklessly voyage to the extremities could find themselves in an unresolvable free fall. —Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)