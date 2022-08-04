The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Political Fog in the US Presents Israel With a Complicated Task
Mideast Mindset
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Israel
Election
Democrats
Republicans

The Political Fog in the US Presents Israel With a Complicated Task

The Media Line Staff
08/04/2022

Ma’ariv, Israel, July 26

As the days pass, the possibility increases that Joe Biden and Donald Trump will not be the candidates in the 2024 elections. Trump because of the congressional investigations into his role in the events of January 6, 2021, when violent crowds broke into the Capitol building, and also because, as polls show, about half of Republican voters prefer another candidate in his place. There is at least one Republican politician, such as popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who poses a concrete threat to his leadership. Despite the fact that incumbent President Biden already announced that he will run in the 2024 elections, a survey by The New York Times indicated that 64% of potential Democratic voters prefer another candidate in his place, and only about a third of the American public as a whole expresses confidence in his leadership ability. This is also the opinion of the majority of independent voters who may determine the election results. The main cause of doubts about Biden, in addition to the discomfort with the general state of the United States and in particular the economic issue, is his advanced age; on Election Day he will be 82 years old. If he is re-elected, at the end of his term he will be 86 years old, even though in practice there are no signs of deterioration in his health or cognitive capacity, the image among large parts of the public is different. Unlike the Republicans, the Democrats at this stage don’t have any serious alternative candidates to Biden, and the position of his deputy, Kamala Harris, is even inferior to his own. The only potential alternatives hail from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, with figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who aspires to establish a socialist regime in the United States. Among the prominent hallmarks of these left-wing groups are the demand for the abolition of the police, the removal of all barriers to immigration, a radical change in school and university curricula, the disqualification of teachers and lecturers who do not follow suit, and the taking of draconian measures against the rules of the free economy and those active in it. In the field of foreign policy and security, the tendency of most of them is separatist, and they demand cuts in military budgets and the reduction of American interests overseas. Most of them, and in particular the leading figures, take anti-Israel and sometimes extreme anti-Semitic positions and, in doing so, assist the left-wing Jewish organization J Street, which presents itself as pro-Israel, but in practice serves the goals of Israel’s opponents, including Iran. According to The New York Times, the confrontation between Israel’s supporters in the Democratic Party and its opponents on the Left has become one of the main disputes in the campaign for the upcoming midterm elections. The goal of the Left is to take over the leadership of the party or at least gain enough power to dictate its platform and operational plans. From this point of view, the primary elections in the party will be pivotal in determining the internal division between Left and Center for years to come. But it turns out that, contrary to predictions, a considerable portion of the American public opposes the radical Left’s positions on matters related to law and order, immigration and education. In some of the recent races, the supporters of Israel even gained the upper hand. As one of the headlines in the Economist recently read: “The Democrats have begun to understand that they must moderate – or die.” Although the last word has not yet been said, this is good news from Israel’s point of view. Yet the race for the presidency is still ahead of us, and this requires very wise diplomacy in the coming years, and even in the coming months. Every government in Israel rightly tries to align itself with the current administration, but we must also refrain from exaggerating unnecessarily as the current government sometimes does. The task now facing Israel is particularly complicated: it must cultivate relationships with potential candidates in both parties, without harming the relationship with the current leaders who, despite the polls, are still at the head of their parties, and may even retain their status. – Zalman Shoval (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.