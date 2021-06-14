The Problem of Waste in Our Streets

Akhbar El-Yom, Egypt, June 10

One of the oldest problems in our streets, roads and highways is the problem of trash. Everywhere you look, you see car owners dumping waste on the side of the roads. Household trash fills up every empty and non-empty plot of land around us. And the worst part? Rules against littering are never enforced and no tickets or fines are ever issued. Yet this is a real problem. The cluttering of roads with trash leads not only to pollution and environmental degradation, but also to the loss of human life through avoidable accidents. In my view, the crime of dumping waste on our roads deserves the same penalty as manslaughter. Those who litter are no different than the criminals who take the law into their own hands. New roads and intersections are being built to help alleviate the problem of traffic congestion in our cities. Yet our highways get continuously blocked by piles of rubbish that accumulate on a daily basis. Not to mention the enormous costs associated with clearing this waste, which must then be transported to a landfill. The result, other than the horrible smell and the eyesore, is increased rates of accidents and injuries. The solution, in my opinion, is to confiscate cars that litter. If a driver is spotted dumping household waste on the side of the road, his or her car must immediately be seized by the police. Also, the media must play a larger role in publicizing the penalties that would be imposed on those who dump their trash in public locations. It doesn’t really help us to have the president of the republic arrive at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new road, intersection or bridge, when that road, intersection or bridge gets immediately clogged up with trash as soon as the presidential motorcade leaves. It’s time to do something about this problem, which has rendered our towns and cities almost impossible to drive in. – Mahmoud Sameh (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)