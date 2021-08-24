Protecting Truth During Tension

The Problem With the Arabic Language
Mideast Mindset

The Problem With the Arabic Language

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2021

Al-Ahram, Egypt, August 21

I’ve been closely following the Arabic Language Academy since November 2020, when the minister of Higher Education, Khaled Atef Abdul Ghaffar, appointed the great literary thinker and critic, Dr. Salah Fadl, to temporarily lead the institution. It seems like Dr. Fadl’s task wasn’t easy at all. According to several accounts, Dr. Fadl faced immense internal pushback when he stepped into his new role. Insiders within the academy describe an “old guard” that resists any changes to the decades-old institution, which was established in 1932 to preserve the integrity of the Arabic language and to help adapt it to evolving needs in the fields of science, arts and culture. However, the challenges of the Arabic language actually go far beyond these theoretical goals. The first and most prominent challenge is the growing gap between the colloquial and the classical Arabic. Egyptian children simply cannot speak literary Arabic today; they use a combination of a spoken Egyptian dialect and slang borrowed from foreign languages. This language is, of course, different from the spoken Arabic used by a child in the Gulf, in Sudan or in Morocco. The second issue relates to archaic grammatical rules, which are difficult and cumbersome. The language must be simplified into models that are easy to understand and comprehend. Yes, I know that these are not easy tasks. But the alternative is far more concerning. I’ve already noticed Egyptian children who learn English from a young age because they find it easier to speak in it than they do in Arabic. Similarly, a growing number of institutions, public projects and businesses are taking on foreign names (mostly in English and French). If we are serious about preserving the Arabic language then we must be willing to adapt it to our everyday needs. This is what we hope that the Arabic Language Academy, under the leadership of Dr. Fadl, will be able to do. – Osama Al-Ghazali Harb (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

