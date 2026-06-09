The Real Debate Over Government Subsidies

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, June 7

Ever since the emergence of the state as the institution responsible for managing society’s affairs, governments have wrestled with the question of how to support citizens who cannot meet their basic needs. The answer has usually taken the form of subsidies, whether through direct assistance or subsidized goods and services.

Yet behind this seemingly simple solution lies a complex intersection of economics, politics, and social justice. Subsidies have existed in one form or another since ancient Rome distributed grain to maintain social stability. They evolved into modern welfare systems during the twentieth century, particularly after the Great Depression, when state intervention became a central feature of economic policy.

In newly independent countries, subsidies often served not only as tools of redistribution but also as instruments of political legitimacy. Around the world, governments have experimented with countless models, from India’s vast food distribution programs and Brazil’s conditional cash transfers to fuel and energy subsidies across the Middle East and the comprehensive welfare systems of Northern Europe.

The results have been mixed. Poorly designed subsidies frequently distort markets, weaken incentives, burden public finances, and deliver substantial benefits to those who need them least. Studies have repeatedly shown that wealthy households often capture a disproportionate share of fuel subsidies simply because they consume more. Other programs have suffered from corruption, inefficiency, and massive administrative waste.

Yet the answer is not to abandon support altogether. Evidence from countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Kenya demonstrates that carefully targeted assistance can improve education, health outcomes, and living standards while reducing poverty.

The real choice is not between subsidies and no subsidies, but between effective support and wasteful support. In societies marked by inequality and economic vulnerability, governments cannot simply walk away from their social obligations.

What is required is a transition from subsidizing products to supporting people, from universal distribution to precise targeting, and from broad entitlements to programs linked to measurable developmental goals. Modern technology and sophisticated data systems make this transformation increasingly possible.

The social contract still requires governments to protect vulnerable citizens, but that protection must evolve if it is to remain both effective and sustainable.

Yasser Abdel Aziz (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)