The Secret to the Rapprochement Between Saudi Arabia and Iran

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, March 25

What is the key to restoring relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran? Could it be the rise of China’s regional influence, with the geopolitical and economic difficulties it brings, or the war in Ukraine? Is it the kingdom’s demands being met, with an emphasis on respecting the sovereignty of states and noninterference in their internal affairs? Could it be the strategic importance of the Middle East, its vital shipping routes to the global economy, the need to ensure security and stability, and the desire to halt destabilizing activities in the region? These are all plausible reasons for the two countries to restore relations. There are several reasons behind the return of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The first factor is due to the wise Saudi policy, which is based on long-term strategic interests instead of short-term ones. This is despite the efforts of some global powers to draw the region into alliances that suit their interests. Washington was eager to make Israel the alternative force to ensure regional stability, which would benefit Israel through its arms sales and allow for its infiltration into the Gulf security system. This is why former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett viewed the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a “political victory” for Tehran and a “fatal blow” to attempts to construct a regional alliance against the Islamic Republic. Saudi Arabia did not take a passive approach in the face of attempts by Western powers to alter the regional balance of power. Instead, it followed the principles of good neighborliness and diplomatic dialogue in order to settle its differences. Musaed Al-Aiban, the Saudi national security adviser, recently reiterated his commitment to dialogue, declaring that the country would “adhere to the principles of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences” with its neighbors. Prince Faisal bin Farhan likewise affirmed the Kingdom’s vision of utilizing “political solutions and dialogue” to ensure peace in the region. The war in Ukraine has marked a shift in global dynamics, ushering in a multipolar world. This shift has enabled the Middle East to play a more significant role in global and economic policies. The recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran caused fear and panic among regional actors such as Hassan Nasrallah, who stated: “We were surprised by the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but we are confident that this agreement will not be to our detriment.” The New York Times reported that the US has become so embroiled in the affairs of its regional partners that its role as peacemaker has been taken over by China. The secret to restoring relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran lies in several key details. Most prominently, the kingdom’s vision of preferring political solutions and dialogue over war and conflict. This has been confirmed by Saudi Arabia and serves as a reminder of the two countries’ shared destiny and common goals. Working together to build a model of prosperity and stability will benefit the entire peoples of the region. –Osama Yamani (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

