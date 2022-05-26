The Shortage of Teachers Necessitates Immediate Action

Ma’ariv, Israel, May 22

Surveys conducted in the State of Israel from time to time repeatedly show that the most valued professions in Israeli society are those related to the fields of medicine, security and education. However, as we all know, these valued professions aren’t necessarily tied to the level of wages they earn. Why is it that the most valued professions, those that shape the face and quality of society, are those with the least amount of pay? How is it that the individuals working in these professions have to leave their jobs and seek other employment opportunities where they can earn more. Educators meet our children every day and shape their personalities, giving them knowledge. Educational work is essential to human development: creating social connections; instilling a sense of confidence and security in human beings; providing tools for dealing with social challenges; and, of course, the acquisition of knowledge. The world of education is the ground from which the adults who will build society grow. But as stated, there is an abysmal gap between society’s sentiment towards these valued professions and the median salary in the education sector. Teachers have become the broad shoulders that carry the frustrating and daunting task of educating our children, but they have been left alone in the battlefield. As a result, many educators have left the system, and there is a severe shortage of teachers in Israel today. We’re nearing the day when the children of Israel will have to walk into empty classrooms, without teachers in sight. Three actions can change the face of this alarming reality: smaller classroom sizes, fair pay for teachers, and a respectful relationship between students’ families and the educational system. Even if these recommendations do not apply here and now, we as a society must treat the educators patiently and respectfully, listen to the voices of children and parents, and work to understand them. Change will only come with mutual understanding and empathy. Education is a real partnership between adults and children. As long as there is humility and humanity, we can create a space of patience and understanding. Even if the required reforms do not materialize, but a respectful relationship between parents, teachers and children exists, we will be able to produce positive results for Israel’s education system. –Roni Langerman (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)